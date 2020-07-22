The New York Times Names Meredith Kopit Levien President & CEO

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Company (NYT) announced that its chief operating officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, will succeed Mark Thompson as president and chief executive officer, effective Sept. 8. Thompson will also step down as an officer and director of The Times Company.

Kopit Levien joined The Times Company in August 2013 as head of advertising. She became chief operating officer in June 2017, responsible for the company's digital product efforts. Before joining The Times, she spent more than five years at Forbes.

