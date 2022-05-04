The New York Times Company Q1 Adj. Operating Profit Declines On Operating Losses At The Athletic

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Company (NYT) ended the first quarter of 2022 with approximately 9,108,000 paid subscribers with approximately 10,390,000 paid subscriptions across its print and digital products. Of the 9,108,000 subscribers, 8,328,000 were paid digital-only subscribers with 9,620,000 paid digital-only subscriptions.

The company noted that there was a net increase of 387,000 digital-only subscribers and 382,000 digital-only subscriptions compared with the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net increase of 1,354,000 digital-only subscriptions compared with the end of the first quarter of 2021. These net increases included approximately 16,000 net subscriber and 24,000 net subscription additions to The Athletic since the acquisition.

Meredith Kopit Levien, CEO, The New York Times Company, said: "We're confident that we can attract, retain and monetize subscribers and drive profitable growth as we progress towards our goal of 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027."

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.19 in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $0.26, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted operating profit decreased to $60.9 million from $68.1 million, last year, as a result of operating losses at The Athletic. Adjusted operating profit at The New York Times Group was largely unchanged at $67.7 million as digital subscription and advertising revenue growth was offset by higher costs.

Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.03 compared to $0.24, last year. Operating profit decreased to $6.3 million from $51.7 million, last year, largely as a result of one-time costs related to the acquisition of The Athletic, as well as a result of operating losses at The Athletic.

Total revenues increased 13.6 percent to $537.4 million from $473.0 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $546.01 million in revenue. Subscription revenues increased 13.0 percent to $372.0 million, while advertising revenues increased 19.7 percent to $116.3 million. Subscription revenue from digital-only products increased 26.3 percent, to $226.8 million.

The New York Times Group segment revenues grew 11.0 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to $525.3 million. For the approximately two months in the first quarter of 2022 that the company owned The Athletic segment, revenues totaled $12.2 million, primarily from subscription revenues.

For the second quarter of 2022, total subscription revenues for The New York Times Company is projected to increase in a range of 12% - 14%. Digital-only subscription revenues are expected to increase 23% - 27%.

Shares of The New York Times Company were down 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

