The New York Times Co., Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $10.01 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $68.21 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $509.36 million from $508.36 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $509.36 Mln vs. $508.36 Mln last year.

