Markets
NYT

The New York Times Co., Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $68.21 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $55.20 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $508.36 million from $502.74 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $508.36 Mln vs. $502.74 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NYT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular