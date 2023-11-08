The New York Times Co., Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $53.62 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $36.62 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $598.35 million from $547.68 million last year.

