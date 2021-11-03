The New York Times Co., Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $54.66 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $33.58 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $509.10 million from $426.90 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.23 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q3): $509.10 Mln vs. $426.90 Mln last year.

