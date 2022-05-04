The New York Times Co., Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.73 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $41.11 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The New York Times Co., reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $537.43 million from $473.05 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.73 Mln. vs. $41.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $537.43 Mln vs. $473.05 Mln last year.

