The New York Times Co., Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $41.11 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $32.85 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $473.05 million from $443.64 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q1): $473.05 Mln vs. $443.64 Mln last year.

