The New York Times Co., Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $32.85 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $30.16 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $443.64 million from $439.06 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $443.64 Mln vs. $439.06 Mln last year.

