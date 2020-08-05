The New York Times Co., Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $23.66 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $25.17 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $403.75 million from $436.26 million last year.

The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $23.66 Mln. vs. $25.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.14 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q2): $403.75 Mln vs. $436.26 Mln last year.

