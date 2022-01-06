The New York Times Adds The Athletic, Loses Ben Smith To A New Venture

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

You've probably seen the ads: for just $1 a month, you can have The Athletic for an entire year. Apparently, the powers-that-be at The New York Times called that bet and raised it by $550 million. On Thursday, news broke that the paper of record is acquiring the subscription-based sports media start-up.

But as the Grey Lady snaps up a competitor, one of its own is leaving to launch another. Media columnist and newsroom star Ben Smith is leaving the paper to launch a new news enterprise with Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith (of no familial relation).

Don't Bury The Lede-Off Hitter

In 2017, Alex Mather, co-founder of The Athletic, told the New York Times his company's goal was to service local markets with high-quality beat writers and "bleed out" its crusty old media competitors. Now, he's joining the 170-year old New York Times.

With the acquisition, the New York Times is taking ownership of a venture that's massively expanded since its 2016 launch:

In November, The Athletic had roughly 1.2 million subscribers, according to TechCrunch, (in comparison, the New York Times reported 8.3 million in November), and employed a staff of roughly 600.

Between 2019 and 2020, The Information reported The Athletic operated at a loss, spending roughly $100 million to generate $73 million in revenue— though the company projected profitability by 2023.

Mr. & Mr. Smith: In a farewell interview with The Times, Ben Smith, who previously served as BuzzFeed News' editor-in-chief, said his yet-to-be-named new venture aims to fill a void of "200 million people who are college-educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience"— perhaps a not-so-subtle dig at his now-former employer.

His partner, Justin Smith, meanwhile, claimed there hasn't been a significant new entrant in the global news business in 40 years, according to a memo seen by Axios. As it stands, he will be self-funding the project, which aims to launch by the end of 2022, as the duo looks for long-term investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.