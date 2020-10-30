The New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.6% to US$8.19 in the past week. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$296m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.23 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that New York Community Bancorp is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:NYCB Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering New York Community Bancorp are now predicting revenues of US$1.31b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 28% to US$1.06. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.04 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$11.27, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on New York Community Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting New York Community Bancorp's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 7.1% per year. It seems obvious that as part of the brighter growth outlook, New York Community Bancorp is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards New York Community Bancorp following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations. Their estimates also suggest that New York Community Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform better than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$11.27, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for New York Community Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

