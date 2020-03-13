The New Tax Benefits of Fixed Index Annuities

(New York)

Even advisors who use fixed index annuities frequently may not be aware that under the new SECURE Act, the products have gotten some preferential new tax treatment. In particular, clients can now rollover 401ks, 401bs, IRA, or pension payment into a fixed index annuity tax-free. This obviously comes in addition to the fact that FIAs are tax deferred to begin with.

FINSUM: This seems like a very useful addition to the FIA universe provided by the Secure Act. Advisors should be aware.

