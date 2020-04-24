The New PPP Package is Not Nearly Enough

All the buzz in the small business world today is about Congress’ new PPP funding package. The $484 bn deal gives $310 bn to helping small businesses as part of a continuation of the Paycheck Protection Program. It also sets aside some of that money to be processed specifically through small banks.



COVID Loan Tracker was started by small business owners Duncan and Rita MacDonald-Korth to help their fellow small business owners understand when PPP and EIDL advance money starts flowing. The site works by crowdsourcing knowledge on applications and loan disbursements. Our goal is to help the small business community and empower journalists with the data they need to keep the government accountable.



While the deal may be a sigh of relief to small business owners waiting for money, it does not go nearly far enough. Firstly, on the positive side, it does give billions of Dollars to be processed through small banks, which clearly did a great job the first time around. COVID Loan Tracker’s stats show that 82% of all successful PPP money was processed by small banks.

However, the new program does not allocate money specifically to companies of a certain size, which means the free-for-all of “first come first serve” will continue to disadvantage small companies. Bigger small businesses (up to 500 employees) have extensive accounting staff and sterling paperwork, which means they will once again be able to submit applications much more quickly than genuine small businesses. The program needed to have a feature which made sure “X” Dollars were allocated to genuinely small business, such as those under 25 people.

So, yet again it looks very much like the PPP won’t help the small businesses that need it most.

