The New Face of Online Commerce: Retail Media's Pivotal Role in Redefining Digital Advertising

By Gil Sadeh, Chief Growth Offer & Board Member at Skai

Everyone who has ever searched for a product on Amazon, Walmart.com, or any other major online retailer has clicked on retail media ads, even if they didn’t know they were ads. Seamlessly woven throughout major online stores is highly targeted advertising powered by commerce data such as what products/categories you have searched and what products you recently purchased or browsed.

Amazon now makes more money off of advertising than it does from Prime, and retail media will continue to grow in double digits for the foreseeable future.

What is retail media advertising?

Retail media enables marketers to target and buy advertising inventory within online stores using the retailer's first-party commerce data.

enables marketers to target and buy advertising inventory within online stores using the retailer's first-party commerce data. Commerce data includes details about consumer purchases and interests, such as demographics, browsing habits, and product interactions. The key thing to remember is that commerce data is always anonymized , and personal private information (PII) is never shared between a retailer and an advertiser.

In the first era of ecommerce, companies used advertising to bring interested consumers to their own websites to educate and inform them about their products. Then, they would try to turn those consumers into customers by driving them to online retailers where their products were sold.

But something was missing. Marketers could reach users at every point in their journey, except within the online stores where the transactions occur. Thus, retail media was born. Today, almost every major online retailer offers retail media advertising, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Instacart, Kroger, The Home Depot, and hundreds of others around the globe.

This channel is growing even faster than the initial growth trajectories of major digital publishers like Google and Facebook. Garnering around $40 billion just 5 years ago, retail media advertising will grow to nearly $150 billion worldwide in 2024. It is now the third-largest digital ad channel, with 13.8% of worldwide advertising budgets behind only search engine marketing (22%) and social advertising (21.8%).

The most popular ad format of retail media is sponsored listings, which appear seamlessly within the retailer search engine results, similar to the valuable paid search ads on Google. For example, a user searches on Walmart.com for a vacuum cleaner. Within milliseconds, Walmart’s advertising platform matches brands that have bid on that term with sophisticated algorithms determining which ads to weave within the search results.

Benefits of retail media for brands

Brands that leverage these as an ad channel through partners are seeing growth in sales. Retail media helped global agency Havas triple Amazon Prime Day sales for L’Oréal Paris and Kellogg’s to increase their retailer revenue by 68%. In Skai’s recent annual State of Retail Media survey, 96% of the respondents confirmed that their retail media programs are achieving the desired brand impact.

Beyond sales, retail media has other benefits for product companies:

It’s seamless to the consumer. While many consumers look to avoid advertising, a study from last year found that nearly half of Amazon users don’t notice the ads within the search results. In that same study, 70% were okay with Amazon targeting ads by their keyword searches or browsing & purchasing history.

A haven for impending data privacy challenges. This is the year of the long-awaited death of the third-party cookie when Google enacts its change to Chrome and Android. The third-party cookie enabled a data foundation for advertisers, which enabled them to track and target ads to users across devices and platforms.

Retail media, which is within the closed ecosystems of retailer websites, is more insulated from these industry's new data policies. Advertisers can still track, target, measure, and optimize their retail media campaigns along a similar advanced approach that third-party cookies enabled them to across the Internet.

It’s moving up the funnel. Retail media has worked so well that increased marketer investment has incentivized retailers to develop new ways for advertisers to spend with them. Retailers are rapidly innovating to evolve their retail media network ad offerings beyond the bottom of the funnel and outside the traditional online retailer walls. This is enabling brands to target consumers at every stage of the customer journey.

Benefits of retail media for retailers

Retail media hasn’t just been good for brands but for retailers, too.

High-margin ad revenue. Ecommerce is incredibly competitive, and product margins are slim, often in the 5-10% range. However, a 2022 report by McKinsey showed that the average operating margins of retail media networks are 50% to 70%.

To put that into perspective, to earn $1 billion (at 5% margin), a retailer must sell $20 billion worth of products. In stark contrast, to earn the same $1 billion in net profit from retail media ads (at 50% margin), the retailer only needs to sell $2 billion worth of ads.

Drives more retail purchases. Retail media enables brands to sophistically target customers based on intent signals. This drives sales, and of course, every sale on a retailer's website generates money for the retailer.

It strengthens the brand-retailer relationship. Offline shopper marketing has been around for decades, with in-store advertising and shelf placement key components of the brand-retailer business model. Retail media has enabled retailers to retain — and even grow — these large shopper marketer budgets by offering brands an omnichannel way to reach their customers on websites and apps, in-store, and across digital channels.

The future of retail media

Retail media investments are growing so quickly that the channel is set to eclipse TV ad spending by 2028 and will likely pass social advertising around the same time.

Commerce data has proven its value in retail media so well that marketers are hungry to apply it everywhere, and retailers are obliging them. This evolution of purchase signals as the data foundation to other channels such as paid search, social media, and display advertising, which is being called commerce media, represents a significant shift in how marketers have been operating over the last two decades of Internet marketing.

Retail media is even growing outside the walls of retailers. For example, a recently announced partnership will enable Snap to sell Amazon products directly from its app with commerce data aiding ad targeting. Walmart inked a similar deal with TikTok, and Instacart is now working with the demand side platform, The Trade Desk, to “help select CPG advertisers enrich their programmatic campaigns with the power of retail media.”

In the near future, it’s possible to foresee that almost every online ad impression will have some sort of commerce data powering its targeting, bidding, dynamic creative, and optimization; it is becoming a layer across the entire marketing ecosystem. For companies looking to understand where Internet advertising is headed, look no further than retail media.

About Gil Sadeh

Gil Sadeh joined Skai via the acquisition of Signals Analytics, where he was co-founder and CEO. An experienced entrepreneur and leader with deep expertise in AI technologies and data analytics, he today leads Skai’s strategic growth agendas, including Business Development, M&A, and Partnerships. He is a frequent guest lecturer on the evolution of retail media as well as the application of artificial intelligence to enable business insights, team productivity, and omnichannel marketing innovation.

