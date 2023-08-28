The New ETF That Protects Against All Market Losses

(1:30) - The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF: TJUL

(6:40) - What Are The Risks And What Do Investors Give Up In Return For The Downside Protection?

(9:30) - Breaking Down The Market For Protection Products: What Are The Advantages To Owning TJUL?

(14:20) - How Does TJUL Fit Into Your Portfolio Right Now?

(18:20) - What Can Investors Expect From The Growing ETF Industry?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Bruce Bond, co-founder, and CEO of Innovator Capital Management, about the world’s first ETF that offers 100% downside protection.

Defined-outcome ETFs, which allow investors to participate in the market's upside up to a cap while limiting losses if the market falls, are one of the fastest-growing segments of the ETF market. They continue to see record inflows amid market turbulence.

Last month, Innovator Capital Management, which pioneered buffer ETFs, launched a new fund, the Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF TJUL, that seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, up to a cap of 16.6%, while buffering investors against 100% of losses over the outcome period of two years.

Like other buffer ETFs, this product also invests in a basket of FLEX options with varying strike prices. Investors forgo dividend income and pay an expense ratio of 0.79%.

Some products, such as fixed indexed annuities and market-linked CDs, protect against any downside but come with much higher fees, carry high investment minimums, long lockup periods, and unfavorable tax treatment. ETFs like TJUL are a much better option for investors.

Investors should remember that stocks tend to go up over the long term, and they should generally ignore short-term noise. By seeking downside protection, investors forgo any potential upside beyond the cap.

Since its inception in January 1993, SPY has returned a little over 10% annualized. The Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ has produced almost 19% average annual return over the past 10 years.

At the same time, many risk-averse investors, particularly those in or nearing retirement, have been reluctant to buy stocks after last year’s brutal performance. There’s a tremendous amount of cash sitting on the sidelines. Such investors should look at TJUL and other defined outcome ETFs.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

