The New Age of Sports Betting Marketing

By Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer, Gambling.com Group

We are just days away from the most anticipated single sporting event of the year – the Super Bowl. Fans at this year’s Super Bowl will have plenty of legal options to place bets on the big game, including 17 legal online sportsbooks operating in Arizona, and for the first time in Super Bowl history, an on-site retail sportsbook at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. But more importantly, tens of millions of Americans around the country will have legal access to mobile and retail sports betting in their home states, which could make Super Bowl LVII the most bet upon sporting event in U.S. history.

Sports betting is legal in 34 states and Washington, D.C., and 26 of those states have online and mobile sports betting options. Three new markets – Ohio, Kansas and Maryland – launched in just the last six months. As a result, millions of new bettors are expected to be partaking in legal sports betting for the first time, and looking for guidance on which apps to use, how to understand sports betting, and where the best promotions can be found.

To capture as many of those consumers as possible, online sports betting operators such as BetMGM, FanDuel and Caesars will be leveraging a mix of traditional marketing tactics across a variety of media channels, including broadcast, paid search, display ads, sponsorships and celebrity spokespeople.

Super Bowl commercials, one of the most followed formats in the advertising industry, show that interest in sports betting is at an all-time high. Fox, the network that will broadcast Super Bowl LVII, sold out 95% of its 30-second commercial inventory by September – five months before the actual game. Super Bowl ads for this year are said to be priced between $6 million and $7 million. This massive demand for ad space is largely driven by sports betting companies looking to establish their brands before the country’s largest audience. FanDuel seemingly has taken the lead on this spectacle – culminating in a Rob Gronkowski field goal attempt at halftime that could net FanDuel customers $10 million in bonuses. But will this pull-out-all-the-stops approach translate into a return on their investment?

Throughout the course of 2022, Wall Street has put increasing pressure on online gambling operators to demonstrate a clear path to profitability, and the days of spraying the marketing budget in all directions may be coming to an end. Commercials are still an important part of creating brand identity and awareness, but splurging on expensive traditional marketing is only one way in which the sports betting industry turns viewers into new customers – and it may be one of the least efficient as accurately tracking the return on investment (ROI) of such campaigns is difficult if not impossible.

A substantial minority of new customers are actually acquired through the tried-and-true method of working with comparison shopping websites which show consumers all of their options and allowing them to pick the best one for their particular circumstances. This is also known as affiliate marketing or performance marketing. And the difference from the operator’s perspective is stark: not only can they track their ROI better, but they can also track it nearly flawlessly.

Performance marketing companies are an essential tool for sportsbook operators alongside their traditional marketing efforts. Virtually every online gambling operator in the United States utilizes this performance marketing channel to get their brand in front of the most valuable customers out there: the high-intent audience. Many of the end-users that browse an affiliate website have already decided that they are going to open an account and play online – the only decision they have left is where. These comparison shipping websites also tend to attract a more sophisticated and frankly valuable player than the industry average.

Performance marketing also works hand-in-hand with traditional marketing strategies. For example, commercials for BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel might run back-to-back during a TV timeout. Consumers might recall that Jamie Foxx talked about getting a free first bet, or Caesar telling a Manning brother about a deposit match for new customers, but perhaps in the whirr of spectacle and fine print, they forget which sportsbook company has the deal of interest to them. Searching “best sportsbooks” on Google will likely lead them to a comparison-shopping website for sportsbooks, where they can take time to review which sportsbook has the best bonuses, the best odds and the features they value. Commercials may create the interest, but performance marketing affiliates seal the deal. And in digital advertising, it is the last click that wins.

Performance marketing is a reliable way for sportsbooks to acquire new customers which has only increased in importance over the 25-year history of the online gambling industry. These dynamics make affiliate companies an attractive, high growth way for investors to get exposure to the secular growth of online gambling without having to pick which operator will be the winner.

In practice, affiliates only get paid when the sportsbooks get paid – most compensation agreements with sportsbook operators are based upon actually creating new paid accounts, hence the term performance marketing – no performance means no payment. Not only do the operators get a reliable return on investment, they do not typically pay out to their affiliate partners until they have already got the new paid customers through the door. For the operators, this is ideal from a cash flow perspective.

Performance marketing is also a critical tool for regulators to channel customers toward their new, legal sports betting options and suppress the offshore players. We are still in the relative infancy of legal sports betting in the United States – it seems hard to believe, but outside of Nevada, there was no legal sports betting until less than five years ago. Prior to that time, online sports betting was still very popular, but it was an illegal activity that took place largely on offshore websites, many of which remain household names to this day. Over the last two decades these offshore sites have filled the void for the betting public where legal sports betting options were unavailable, and have served millions of customers, many of which remain stubbornly loyal to this day even as legal options have proliferated across most of the country. Offshore websites are still thriving in the shadows, just out of reach of U.S. prosecutors with higher priorities and limited jurisdiction over websites operating in foreign countries.

Performance marketing companies, as a primary online gateway to sports betting, drive the decisions of millions of customers and therefore must be held to stringent standards of responsibility and safety. Performance marketing affiliates, working hand-in-hand with regulated operators, are an integral part of the ecosystem in establishing and maintaining the sustainability of the legal market, which provides superior consumer protection for consumers and tax revenue for local governments.

Creative Super Bowl campaigns will generate the most headlines and water cooler talk, but the low-risk, high ROI performance of affiliate marketing companies are the real foundation of online gambling operator’s journey to sustainable profitability.

