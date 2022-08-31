The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) insiders have profited after buying stock worth US$1.2m last year, current gains stand at US$80k

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 5.3% decline in the stock price. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$1.2m is now worth US$1.2m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Necessity Retail REIT

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director Lisa Kabnick bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$7.02 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$7.53 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Necessity Retail REIT insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Necessity Retail REIT insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:RTL Insider Trading Volume August 31st 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Necessity Retail REIT Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Necessity Retail REIT over the last quarter. CFO, Treasurer & Secretary Jason Doyle shelled out US$50k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Necessity Retail REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares, worth about US$5.7m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Necessity Retail REIT Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Necessity Retail REIT insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Necessity Retail REIT. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Necessity Retail REIT you should know about.

But note: Necessity Retail REIT may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.