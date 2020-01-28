The National Debt Will Be Almost as Big as the Economy by 2030, CBO Says

By 2030, the projected gap between spending and revenue will increase to 5.4% of gross domestic product, and federal debt held by the public will rise to 98% of GDP from 81% in 2020.

In a new report covering its budget and economic outlook for the next decade, the CBO said its new deficit and debt projections are worse than what the agency estimated in August 2019.

The National debt will rise to 98% of U.S. output by 2030 and exceed record levels set just after World War II, the Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday.

The government will spend $1 trillion more than it takes in this year, and deficits will exceed that amount every year for the foreseeable future. By 2030, the projected gap between spending and revenue will increase to 5.4% of gross domestic product, and federal debt held by the public will rise to 98% of GDP from 81% in 2020.

The jump in the amount of debt the CBO expects to be held by the public, as a percentage of GDP, is attributable to tax cuts and projected increases in spending.

During his presidential campaign in 2016, Donald Trump talked about paying off the federal debt within eight years. It has moved in the opposite direction.

Since Congress enacted tax cuts supported by Trump in 2017, administration officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have argued that the tax cuts would pay for themselves. Nonpartisan estimates including the CBO’s have contested that idea, and the CBO said in its report that it lowered its revenue estimate stemming from the 2017 tax law by $110 billion.

The economy will be affected in two ways, the CBO said, if federal debt as a share of GDP continues to rise at the pace the agency expects. First, the growing debt would tamp down economic output over time. Second, rising interest costs would reduce the income of U.S. households by increasing amounts.

“To put debt on a sustainable path, lawmakers will have to make significant changes to tax and spending policies—increasing revenues more than they would under current law, reducing spending below projected amounts, or adopting some combination of those approaches,” the CBO said.

