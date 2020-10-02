The Nasdaq Q-50 Index: The Next Generation of Innovators

By Mark Marex and Efram Slen, Nasdaq Global Information Services

The Nasdaq Q-50 Index® tracks the performance of the 50 securities that are next eligible for inclusion into the Nasdaq-100 Index®. The index deploys the proven methodology behind the time-tested Nasdaq-100 Index, with its emphasis on innovation and growth.

Methodology

The Nasdaq Q-50 (NXTQ) Index tracks the performance of the 50 securities that are next eligible for inclusion into the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) Index. The index begins with the universe of all companies, both domestic and foreign, that are listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The index then removes all companies classified as financials from eligibility according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). Finally, the top 50 market cap names not currently in the Nasdaq-100 are included in the index. The methodology keeps the Nasdaq Q-50 Index aligned with the innovation and growth focus of the Nasdaq-100 Index, but with acute focus on the next generation of market leadership.

Performance

Figure 1 presents the cumulative performance of the Nasdaq Q-50 Index, alongside the Nasdaq-100 Index and the S&P 500 (SPX) / S&P Midcap 400 (MID) Indexes, for the period from the index’s launch on October 10, 2007, through September 9, 2020. During that almost 13-year period, the Nasdaq Q-50 outperformed the S&P 500 by 215% on a price basis, and its midcap cousin, the S&P Midcap 400, by 227%. While the Nasdaq Q-50’s price performance trailed the Nasdaq-100 over this period by 91%, the key benefit of the Nasdaq Q-50 is diversification into additional disruptive companies beyond the established, mega cap, and large cap leaders in the Nasdaq-100.

Figure 2 shows a tendency for slightly elevated volatility for the Nasdaq Q-50 vs. the Nasdaq-100 as well as the S&P 500 / S&P Midcap 400, with the notable exceptions of the most recent period encompassing the Coronavirus pandemic disruption, as well as the 2008-2009 Financial Crisis. One explanation for generally elevated volatility is the smaller number of constituents and resulting higher concentration of the index: with only 50 members (vs. 100 or 500/400), the Q-50 is more sensitive to the price swings of each name. Further, this elevated volatility fits the profile of up-and-coming disruptors who are likely still early in the growth stage of their business life cycle; on average, firms in the Nasdaq Q-50 went public 18 years ago, vs. 26 years ago for the Nasdaq-100. In contrast, the crisis period of 2008-2009 saw overall market volatility driven by Financials, which are excluded from the Q-50 as in the Nasdaq-100, while 2020’s volatility was somewhat more diffuse but still largely concentrated outside of the Q-50’s leading sector exposures.

