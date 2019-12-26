The Nasdaq Just Crossed 9000 for the First Time. Thank Apple and Microsoft.

The Nasdaq Composite just crossed 9000 for the first time, 335 days after closing above 8000. Amazon’s big gain helped push the Nasdaq higher on Thursday, but Microsoft and Apple were responsible for a good chunk of the index’s 2019 gain.

The Nasdaq Composite just crossed 9000 for the first time, 335 days after closing above 8000. Amazon’s big gain helped push the Nasdaq higher on Thursday, but Microsoft and Apple were responsible for a good chunk of the index’s 2019 gain.

It was a decent day for the market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 60.06 points, or 0.2%, at 228,575.51, and the S&P 500 up 0.3% to 3,233.79. The Nasdaq Composite, however, was up 0.5% at 9000.88, fueled particularly by Amazon.com’s (AMZN) 3.1% rise to 1844.58 thanks to breathtaking holiday sales.

That was the index’s first time above 9000, and if it closes there it will have take 335 days to make it from 8000 to 9000. That’s a fairly long time, at least during this bull market. It took 174 days to get from 6000 to 7000 in 2018, and 164 days to get from 7000 to 8000 in 2018. And it should be noted that as the numbers get bigger a 1000 point move gets easier to make—a 6000 to 17000 move is nearly 17%, while an 8000 to 9000 move is 12.5%.

The Nasdaq’s rise—the index is up 36% on 2019—is a sign of just how much investors love big tech stocks. Apple (AAPL), for instance, has gained 83% in 2019, while Microsoft (MSFT) has risen 56%. Those are the two biggest stocks in the Nasdaq, with more than 5% weight in each. They make up under 9% of the S&P 500, which has gained “just” 29%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also has virtually no oil stocks, which would has weighed down the S&P 500 and the Dow, which has advanced 22%.

Own the winner. Avoid the losers. The Nasdaq has certainly done that in 2019.

