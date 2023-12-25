The Nasdaq Is About to Do Something It Has Only Done 5 Times Before. History Says This Is What Will Happen in 2024.

Investors are getting ready to wrap up 2023 and put a bow on it. It's been a banner year for stocks. If you've paid any attention to the stock market this year, you probably already know that artificial intelligence (AI) is a big reason why.

Excitement over generative AI has helped send tech stocks soaring this year, with AI chipmaker Nvidia more than tripling its stock price. Meanwhile, investors have pumped up stocks like Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle, and others with direct exposure to generative AI.

Through Dec. 20, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is up 41.7% for the year, recouping most of 2022's losses when the index plunged 33%. If this year's gains hold, it will be the sixth time since the Nasdaq's founding in 1971 that the tech-heavy index gained more than 40% in a single year.

The table below shows the Nasdaq's performance in each of those five years.

Year Nasdaq Performance 1991 56.9% 1999 85.6% 2003 50% 2009 43.9% 2020 43.6% 2023 41.7% (as of Dec. 20)

Looking at that chart, you probably know why the Nasdaq soared in some of those years. 1999 capped the end of the dot-com boom, while 2009 marked the start of the rebound from the 2008-09 Great Recession. 2020 was the surge during the pandemic when technology became a priority around the world.

The other two years might be less familiar to investors. 2003 marked the end of the dot-com bust capitulation after three years of plunging Nasdaq prices and the beginning of the recovery. In 1991, meanwhile, stocks benefited from falling interest rates, a recovery from a decline in 1990, and a quick victory in the Gulf War.

What history says about Nasdaq boom years

The chart above only gives us so much information. In order to understand the forecasting ability of those growth years, we have to look at how the Nasdaq performed in the years following and preceding, which you can see below.

Year Nasdaq Performance Prior Year result Following Year Result 1991 56.9% -17.8% 15.4% 1999 85.6% 39.6% -39.3% 2003 50% -31.5% 8.6% 2009 43.9% -40.5% 16.9% 2020 43.6% 35.2% 21.4% 2023 41.7% (as of Dec. 20) -33.1% TBD

You might notice a couple of patterns looking at those numbers. First, four of the six top years on the Nasdaq, including the current one if it holds, came after sharp drops in the previous years. In other words, these were the start of rebounds or new bull markets, and investors capitalized on cheap stock prices at the time. Tech stock valuations on Magnificent Seven stocks were certainly low at the start of this year, as well, and buying them has paid off.

Additionally, you'll notice that in 4 of the 5 years above, the Nasdaq posted gains in the following years, and in 3 of the 5 years, they were well into the double digits. 1999 seems like an outlier among the group, as that year marked the end of an unprecedented bull run for the Nasdaq when the index jumped more than 400% over a five-year period, before giving up much of those gains in the dot-com bust.

I also think 2020 was a unique year, given the impact of the pandemic, the surge in demand for technology that it caused, and the rush into stocks that followed a gusher of stimulus payments.

The current market bears a closer resemblance to years like 1991, 2003, and 2009, when tech stocks emerged from prior slumps. Stocks benefited from falling or low interest rates in all three of those years, as well. While interest rates rose a bit in 2023, expectations of cuts in 2024 have led stocks to surge in recent weeks.

What will the Nasdaq do in 2024?

Throwing out the two outlier years of 1999 and 2020 above, the Nasdaq registered returns of 15.4%, 8.6%, and 16.9% -- or an average of 13.6% -- in the respective three years that followed the other boom years. That isn't a forecast but should give investors some confidence that the Nasdaq can keep moving higher after 2023's surge.

Of course, history won't determine the index's performance in 2024. That will be decided by:

The performance of big tech stocks like Apple , Microsoft, and Alphabet

, Microsoft, and Alphabet Macroeconomic conditions

Anticipation of new AI technologies

The direction of interest rates

Unforeseen factors

However, with the generative AI boom only picking up steam, the Nasdaq still down about 8% from its all-time high, and big tech stocks reporting accelerating revenue growth, it seems like a good bet that the Nasdaq will keep moving higher in 2024. That's also the pattern we've seen in the Nasdaq historically.

Should you invest $1,000 in NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) right now?

Before you buy stock in NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return), consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.