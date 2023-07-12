The Nasdaq-100 Will Do Something It Has Only Done Twice in History. How Will This Impact Investors?

The Nasdaq-100 index is set for a special rebalance later this month. This has only happened twice since its inception back in 1985. In this short video, I will explain why this happens, what a special rebalancing means, and how this might or might not impact your holdings.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of July 11, 2023. The video was published on July 12, 2023.

