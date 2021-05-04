The Nasdaq-100: Tracking Innovation in Large-Cap Growth

Since the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) launched on Jan. 31, 1985, it has become one of the most widely followed stock indexes in the world. The Nasdaq-100 helps guide the investment community on general trends in share prices. Beyond this important informational role, the index has two primary objectives:

To focus investor attention on the index’s 100 companies and To provide a basis for investable products.

Nasdaq has achieved these objectives with remarkable speed and success, with products tied to the Nasdaq-100 now available in 31 countries and more than $200 billion of investments of exchange-traded products tied to the index.

This paper will provide a broad overview of the Nasdaq-100, its methodology, its components and its spectacular success in generating tradable products.

READ THE REPORT.