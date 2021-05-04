abstract data
Index Research

The Nasdaq-100: Tracking Innovation in Large-Cap Growth

The Nasdaq-100: Tracking Innovation in Large-Cap Growth

Authors
Nasdaq Investment Intelligence
MarketInsite
Published

Since the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) launched on Jan. 31, 1985, it has become one of the most widely followed stock indexes in the world. The Nasdaq-100 helps guide the investment community on general trends in share prices. Beyond this important informational role, the index has two primary objectives:

  1. To focus investor attention on the index’s 100 companies and
  2. To provide a basis for investable products.

Nasdaq has achieved these objectives with remarkable speed and success, with products tied to the Nasdaq-100 now available in 31 countries and more than $200 billion of investments of exchange-traded products tied to the index.

This paper will provide a broad overview of the Nasdaq-100, its methodology, its components and its spectacular success in generating tradable products.

READ THE REPORT.

In This Story

NDX

Other Topics

Indexes
Nasdaq N

Nasdaq Investment Intelligence

Nasdaq

Nasdaq Investment Intelligence is the leading source of market data, global indexes, and investment data and analytics.

Read Nasdaq Investment Intelligence's Bio
A group of people standing in the background with a digital globe superimposed in front of them

MarketInsite

Nasdaq’s Marketinsite offers actionable insights on a variety of market-moving topics. Learn from our thought leaders who are driving the capital markets of tomorrow.

Read MarketInsite's Bio

Explore Index Research

Explore

Most Popular