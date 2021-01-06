Indexes

The Nasdaq-100: To Hedge or Not to Hedge Currency Exposure

The Nasdaq-100 Index has remarkably outperformed other US equity benchmarks such as the S&P 500 in 2020, due its overweight towards new economy companies that have benefited from recent economic, technological, and social change.

By Richard Lin, CFA, Nasdaq Global Index Research

Summary

For global investors willing to invest in products tracking the Nasdaq-100, they have to face one extra hurdle –foreign exchange risk. Local currency returns in the Nasdaq-100 can significantly deviate from the US Dollar (USD) return of Nasdaq-100. Hence, Nasdaq offers the solution to use forward exchange contracts managing the currency risk in Nasdaq indexes.

Canadian Investors can track both unhedged and hedged Nasdaq-100 indexes: the Nasdaq-100 Canadian Dollar (CAD) Total Return Index (XNDXCAD) and the Nasdaq-100 Currency Hedged CAD Total Return Index (XNDXCADH). As the currency market is consistently evolving, investors should closely watch, research and use their best judgments when making the decision whether to hedge or not to hedge. 

