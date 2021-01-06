The Nasdaq-100: To Hedge or Not to Hedge Currency Exposure

By Richard Lin, CFA, Nasdaq Global Index Research

Summary

The Nasdaq-100 Index has remarkably outperformed other US equity benchmarks such as the S&P 500 in 2020, due its overweight towards new economy companies that have benefited from recent economic, technological, and social change. The rally of the Nasdaq-100 is supported by the long-term trend of technology innovation, the digital transformation acceleration during the pandemic period, and the Fed’s ultra-low interest rate expectations.

For global investors willing to invest in products tracking the Nasdaq-100, they have to face one extra hurdle –foreign exchange risk. Local currency returns in the Nasdaq-100 can significantly deviate from the US Dollar (USD) return of Nasdaq-100. Hence, Nasdaq offers the solution to use forward exchange contracts managing the currency risk in Nasdaq indexes.

Canadian Investors can track both unhedged and hedged Nasdaq-100 indexes: the Nasdaq-100 Canadian Dollar (CAD) Total Return Index (XNDXCAD) and the Nasdaq-100 Currency Hedged CAD Total Return Index (XNDXCADH). As the currency market is consistently evolving, investors should closely watch, research and use their best judgments when making the decision whether to hedge or not to hedge.

Read the entire article here.

Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2020, Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.