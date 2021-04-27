The Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) Share Price Has Gained 143%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MYO) shareholders have seen the share price descend 25% over the month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 143% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Given that Myomo didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Myomo saw its revenue grow by 98%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 143% in response. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

AMEX:MYO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Myomo stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Myomo's total shareholder return last year was 143%. That certainly beats the loss of about 24% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Myomo better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Myomo (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.