The Motley Fool's Flagship Podcast Expands to Daily in 2022

Alexandria, VA -- Jan. 4, 2022 -- The Motley Fool announced today that Motley Fool Money, The Fool's weekly flagship podcast, founded in 2009, will now air new episodes seven days a week. Weekday episodes will focus on analyzing the companies making headlines, bringing a long-term perspective to daily market news, and putting new stock ideas on the audience's radar. Weekend episodes will feature interviews with special guests and conversations about investing styles, strategies, and psychology.

"More than ever, people are focused on how to achieve financial independence, and we're excited to provide programming that's relevant to everyone on the investing spectrum," said Chris Hill, head of podcast strategy at The Motley Fool and Host of Motley Fool Money. "Gen Xers are thinking about how to retire, Millennials are entering their 40s, and more members of Gen Z are starting to invest every month. Motley Fool Money is going to be a resource for all of them, seven days a week."

In January 2010, Motley Fool Money became the first podcast to make the leap to broadcast radio and will continue to air every weekend on more than 70 affiliate stations across America. With the combined podcast and radio station audiences every week, Motley Fool Money provides listeners in over 180 countries with a long-term investing focus and a unique perspective into how the greatest businesses of our generation are being built every day.

Listen and follow on podcast platforms including:

