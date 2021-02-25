The Motley Fool Launches All-Star Money to Curate Content From Top Money Bloggers

Alexandria, VA -- Feb. 25, 2021 -- The Motley Fool is launching All-Star Money, a content curation site that will amplify the voices of some of the best money bloggers on the web and help a broad range of readers with their financial matters.

Helmed by the legendary J. Money, founder of Rockstar Finance and Budgets Are Sexy, the site (www.AllStarMoney.com) will select three great posts every day, highlighting valuable content for everyone -- from brand-new adults who are just starting on their financial journey to people eyeing an early retirement to high-net-worth individuals who want to maximize generational wealth.

Topics will include anything that helps people improve their financial situations, including content about budgeting, side hustles, investing, the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement, travel hacks, philanthropy, and more.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

"The Motley Fool's mission is to make the world smarter, happier, and richer," said Laura Cavanaugh, team captain for the Fool's Distribution Acquisition team. "All-Star Money looks to reach a broad audience with valuable advice on a huge range of topics to help readers improve their financial situations. Additionally, we want to raise up the voices of some tremendous writers who we feel deserve a bigger audience -- bloggers who have a distinct voice and perspective and are truly invested in helping their readers."

In addition to the daily curation of top posts, the site will also feature original content from some of the top names in money, video content, and a sense of community.

"The thing that I've missed since the days of Rockstar is reading everything that's published and finding the great voices, the hidden gems," said J. Money, the mohawked man at the heart of the financial blogging community. "I love giving them a bigger platform and helping them out however I can."

--

About The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool, a global financial-services company headquartered in Alexandria, VA, launched its Distribution Acquisition team in September 2019 as a way to cover a broad range of financial topics beyond the Fool's typical focus on investing in individual stocks. The network has acquired seven sites to date, including Budgets Are Sexy, Millennial Money, The Work at Home Wife, and Penny Pinchin' Mom.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.