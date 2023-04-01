The Motley Fool Foundation Invests in Social Entrepreneurs to Mark One-Year Anniversary

One year ago, we wrote to you about the launch of our public charity, The Motley Fool Foundation, on April Fool's Day -- a day that put The Fool on the map 30 years ago. We felt it most Foolish again this year to forgo a joke and instead use this opportunity to tell you more about the Foundation's work and why it matters to us and to you, our members.

More than 200 million Americans -- seven out of 10 of us -- are living paycheck to paycheck, or worse. These neighbors, friends, community members, and relatives are financially unstable and struggling to make ends meet.

The Motley Fool Foundation is committed to changing this reality by finding, funding, and building equitable pathways to Financial Freedom so that the 200 million Americans who are currently striving will have the opportunity to thrive. In fact, we believe the economic success of our country depends on the possibility of all Americans to be financially free and to live a life of choice, dignity, and prosperity.

Through our Foundation's first signature program, Financial Freedom Rule Breakers, we're funding social innovators who are challenging conventional wisdom and creating equitable pathways to Financial Freedom in the work they're doing in the areas of housing, health, education, work, and money -- the five drivers of Financial Freedom. We've launched the program with six amazing Rule Breakers. The program's goal? To fund 25 Rule Breakers by 2025.

We invite you to join our community of Fools for Good. Learn more about our Financial Freedom Rule Breakers and become part of creating a world where everyone has equitable access to being smarter, happier, and richer.

Finally, RSVP here to join our anniversary virtual event, "Three Bright Spots in Financial Freedom Today: a Foolish conversation between our new Rule Breakers and The Motley Fool Co-Founder David Gardner," on April 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Thank you for helping us Pay It Foolward.

Fool on!

David Gardner

Co-Founder & Chief Rule Breaker

The Motley Fool

Tom Gardner

Co-Founder & CEO

The Motley Fool

