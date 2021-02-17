The Motley Fool Announces $5 Million Investment in Bitcoin

In our Discovery: 10X campaign, we’ve created a new solution focused on finding investment opportunities with potential to increase 10x in value within the next five, 10, 15 years.

This campaign highlighted that we were recommending a cryptocurrency as part of this real-money 10X portfolio. Now we’re telling you which cryptocurrency that is.

In our 10X real-money portfolio, we are recommending and buying Bitcoin. It will be a core holding in our 10X portfolio. There are 39 other stocks we believe are on a path that could potentially lead to 10x returns at some point over the next 15 years. We believe Bitcoin could deliver those returns as well.

In addition to this portfolio allocation in 10X, in the coming weeks The Motley Fool will also be separately buying $5 million in Bitcoin on our own balance sheet. We will not only wait for all of our members in 10X to be able to buy before we buy our 10X allocation, but we’re also giving all Motley Fool members a chance to review this guidance before we separately stake $5 million of The Motley Fool’s own capital.

While Bitcoin may very well continue to be volatile in the short term, we think it has 10x potential from today's levels over the long term as part of a diversified portfolio. We plan to hold this Bitcoin investment for many years.

We generally recommend investors aim to own at least 30 stocks and hold them for a minimum of five years. Starting with this 10X portfolio, Bitcoin will be one of the holdings in a diversified portfolio backed by The Motley Fool’s own cash.

The three primary reasons we are making this separate investment in Bitcoin are:

We believe it will store value more effectively than gold over the long term. We believe it may become a medium for transactions, as/if pricing stabilizes in the decade ahead. We believe it can act as a productive hedge against inflation.

This is what The Motley Fool is doing. Writers and analysts for The Motley Fool might have differing opinions on Bitcoin. We encourage spirited debate on Fool.com, among our investment team, and with our members. Ultimately it is up to each individual to determine what role Bitcoin can or should play in a diversified investment portfolio.

Finally, we aren’t buying overpriced ETFs as our route into Bitcoin. We are buying Bitcoin directly.

