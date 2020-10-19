The Motley Fool Acquires Millennial Money

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- October 19, 2020 -- In a move that will broaden its audience and bring on board one of the most recognizable names in the financial arena, The Motley Fool has acquired the popular Millennial Money website. Site founder Grant Sabatier will join the Fool on a contract.

Sabatier, an international best-selling author and creator of the Financial Freedom Summit, is a well-known expert in the financial independence movement and the face of Millennial Money, among the most-visited sites in personal finance. The site (and Sabatier) focus on helping followers make, save, and invest money to live a life they love, not just accumulate wealth.

"We came upon Grant as fans first. We have so much respect for the message he's sharing -- that you shouldn't wait until you're older to enjoy financial success and all that comes with it," said Laura Cavanaugh, director of The Motley Fool's distribution acquisition team. "His ability to attract and speak to a younger audience about achieving financial independence sooner is perfectly aligned with the Fool's purpose of making the world smarter, happier, and richer."

The deal is the seventh -- and, with Millennial Money's many millions of visitors per year, the largest -- since The Motley Fool launched its acquisition efforts a little more than a year ago.

"There aren't many platforms that are bigger or more well-respected than The Motley Fool in the financial space, which make them the perfect partner to take Millennial Money to the next level. I'm also a big fan of their work as well," said Sabatier. "More than that, though, is we share the same mission of helping everyone achieve financial freedom and live happier lives. Together we'll continue to expand on Millennial Money's actionable advice to help anyone who's interested in making smarter decisions and building a better relationship with money, whether you're just starting out or well on your way to financial independence."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

