The MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Share Price Is Up 466% And Shareholders Are Delighted

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, the MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) share price rocketed moonwards 466% in just one year. In more good news, the share price has risen 73% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 73% in the last three years.

Given that MoSys didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year MoSys saw its revenue shrink by 12%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 466% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on MoSys' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MoSys has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 466% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 13% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MoSys (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

