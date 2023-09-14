The Most Undervalued Cryptos to Buy in September 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you are looking for cryptos to buy, altcoins are a good investment option for diversifying your portfolio. It is true that you should take a good part of your time to investigate the great variety of projects within the crypto ecosystem, although you may not have time for it since there are thousands and thousands of projects making life within this great universe of cryptocurrencies. I can save you some work—here I bring you three undervalued cryptos to buy for this month of September. After analyzing them, you may consider having them in your portfolio.

Zilliqa (ZIL-USD)

Zilliqa (ZIL-USD) is a blockchain platform that is getting attention for good reasons. Think of it as a digital highway for transactions and applications. Its ability to handle thousands of transactions per second sets it apart. This is very important because it addresses the problem of slow and congested blockchains you may have heard about.

They achieve this impressive speed through “sharding,” which is like dividing the work between different groups. It’s like having multiple lanes on a highway instead of just one, which keeps traffic moving smoothly.

Since 2017, they’ve been working hard to make all this a reality. They started testing their network in 2018 and launched the mainnet in 2019. This is like building a superhighway from scratch and opening it up for everyone to use.

The fuel for this highway is their native token, ZIL. You use it to pay for things and make smart contracts work on the Zilliqa network.

But what’s really exciting is the recent news. They’re taking a big step forward by forming Zilliqa Group, sort of like a powerful alliance. This means they are bringing together different companies that believe in the potential of Zilliqa’s technology. Their goal is to make it easier for companies in various industries to use Zilliqa for things like decentralized finance (DeFi), loyalty programs, and even something called the “spatial web,” which is like a more interactive Internet.

And there’s more good news. They want to make it easier for developers to create things on their platform. They’ve introduced something called ZIP-21, which is like a set of instructions to make it simpler for developers to work with tokens on Zilliqa. The nice thing is that this also makes it easier to connect to Ethereum (ETH-USD), one of the largest blockchain networks out there. It’s like making sure your car can run smoothly on different roads.

Synthetix (SNX-USD)

Synthetix (SNX-USD) is an innovative project in the world of cryptocurrencies. It is building a decentralized platform that offers liquidity to other blockchain protocols. This means that other projects can take advantage of Synthetix’s large amount of assets and benefit from its low transaction fees.

What makes them especially interesting is their role as a backbone for several user-oriented protocols within their ecosystem. For example, platforms such as Kwenta (KWENTA-USD), Lyra (LYR-USD), Polynomial (POLYNOMIAL-USD), 1inch (1INCH-USD), and Curve (CRV-USD) rely on Synthetix liquidity to power their operations.

But what’s the secret? Their strength comes from their collateral, which includes SNX, ETH, and LUSD (LUSD-USD) tokens. This collateral pool allows Synthetix to issue what are known as “Synths.” These synthetic assets are designed to mimic the value and performance of real-world assets without the need to own the underlying assets.

An interesting new development on the horizon is Perps V2. It aims to enable low-cost futures trading directly on the blockchain using off-chain oracles. In addition, work is underway on Synthetix V3, which aims to make the protocol completely permission-free, realizing its initial goal as a decentralized derivatives platform.

In a broader sense, they are working to expand the world of cryptocurrencies by incorporating assets that are not traditionally part of the blockchain landscape. This is an effort to create a more complete and robust financial marketplace within the cryptocurrency space.

Recently, Synthetix made headlines for securing a $20 million investment through a partnership with DWF Labs, a Web3 quantitative trading and investment firm. This capital injection is aimed at boosting liquidity and market-making for SNX tokens on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

At the heart of Synthetix’s operation is the ability for users to convert real-world assets into Synths by locking their SNX tokens into a smart contract. These Synths can then be traded within Synthetix’s collective collateral model, with commissions generated for SNX collateral providers. I believe this is why Synthetix is one of the best cryptos to buy right now.

Hive (HIVE-USD)

Hive (HIVE-USD) is a blockchain platform that emerged in March 2020, born as an offshoot of the Steem blockchain. It is attracting attention in the cryptocurrency world for its unique approach. They use a system called DPoS, which makes transactions lightning fast and keeps fees to a minimum.

What makes Hive stand out is its versatile ecosystem. It hosts social networking platforms where content creators can earn rewards, blockchain games, identity management tools, micro-credit systems, and more. This blockchain powers decentralized applications such as Splinterlands and HiveBlog. But what’s truly remarkable is how it empowers its users; it’s a network where users are the actual owners, and backers can directly support communities and artists.

Hive’s architecture emphasizes scalability through sidechains while maintaining a solid backbone. It relies on two cryptocurrencies, Hive and HBD, to power its ecosystem.

Recently, Hive Blockchain has rebranded itself as Hive Digital Technologies, shifting towards artificial intelligence and cloud computing. It aims to support the growth of the emerging Web3 ecosystem, using its significant GPU resources.

In August 2023, they achieved significant results, producing 274 Bitcoins from their mining operations, showing their commitment to innovation and expansion. This makes Hive an interesting option for cryptocurrency wallets, thanks to its unique blend of blockchain technology and user empowerment, combined with its new focus on AI and Web 3.0. I also think this makes it one of the best cryptos to buy for exposure to Web 3.0.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

