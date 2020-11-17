The Most Surprising Lessons Companies Learned From Coronavirus

When we look back to the early months of 2020, one thing is abundantly clear: companies learned how to make speed their friend. That’s because the Covid-19 crisis has become a full-stop on business as usual and a launching pad for companies to make decisions of every kind lightning-fast. Over the past eight months, organizations have moved thousands of employees from the office and floor to the home overnight, revamped supply chains to meet customer demand, and set up entirely new e-commerce channels to do business in a smarter and more sustainable way.

And while the pandemic is far from over, the crisis has been a master class in adaptability—teaching companies that they’re capable of operating in ways that were nearly unimaginable just a year ago. The lessons haven’t been easy. More than 12 million people are still unemployed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and economists estimate that more than 100,000 small businesses have permanently shut their doors. But the pandemic is also proving that good can come out of even the worst of circumstances. Here are some of the biggest lessons that companies are already taking away from Covid-19:

Fast is possible

One of the most surprising outcomes of the pandemic is how fast things can get done. Companies with huge, dispersed workforces found that they were able to send employees home and equip them with the technology needed to work remotely almost overnight. Decisions about supply chain needs, digital technology investments, and the pivot to e-commerce platforms happened without a lot of fanfare or debate. Issues that would have previously taken months or even years to resolve, were suddenly decided and then implemented.

Nowhere was this seen more clearly than with small businesses. Brick-and-mortar retailers that were reluctant to sell online quickly learned how to pivot to e-commerce channels. In fact, according to recent data from IBM’s U.S. Retail Index, the pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping by roughly five years. “In the long run, this is going to make small businesses more sustainable because they’re expanding their customer base greatly,” says Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center, an organization that promotes strengthening communities by revitalizing older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. “They probably didn’t want to have to do it because of a pandemic, but it’s forced them to operate in a more modern way.”

Empathy is a leadership skill

The pandemic has taken its toll on employees’ mental and emotional health. The smartest companies are addressing this fallout by speaking openly and candidly about the resources they have to offer to workers—and how individuals can help themselves. Part of this new way of thinking about employee wellness connects directly to leaders and how they’ve been responding throughout this crisis.

Kirsten Marriner is the chief people officer of Clorox (CLX). She believes that the pandemic has ushered in a new era of empathy and humanness among business leaders. “Our executive team has shown up in video meetings with an authenticity and vulnerability that are exactly the traits that people need from us right now,” she says. Linda Rendle, a two-decade veteran of Clorox, was named CEO of the consumer products giant in September, and Marriner says she is the right leader for this time.

“Linda is by nature a very empathetic person and it comes through,” she says. “She has her kids running around in the background when she’s on video and her message to everyone in the company is that there’s no pretension here. We’re all human and doing the best we can. I think that kind of honesty and realness is something that more leaders will be comfortable in showing.”

Remote works

Prior to Covid-19, the debate around remote work had been happening for years. Then, in what seems like an instant, the pandemic fast-tracked this conversation and advanced it beyond what anyone thought was even possible. Large, legacy businesses of every stripe are operating remotely, some with hundreds of thousands of employees working from home in all corners of the world. At the beginning of the pandemic, IBM (IBM) sent 350,000 employees in 195 countries home with laptops. Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) each sent more than 150,000 employees home to work remotely. In May, Tobi Lutke, the CEO of e-commerce platform Shopify, wrote on Twitter that his company will keep workers remote until 2021. “After that, most [employees] will permanently work remotely. Office centricity is over.”

“Before the pandemic there were always managers who claimed that this job or that job could never be done remotely,” says Johnny C. Taylor, CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). “Now, they can’t say that because it’s working. And not for a week because of a hurricane, but for months now.”

Communicate more, not less

One of the unintended consequences of remote work is a feeling of isolation and worry that can build among employees working from home. Overcoming that takes consistent and transparent communication, says Marriner of Clorox. “In the early days, we dramatically increased the frequency of communication, but we were also very straightforward,” she says. “We shared what we knew, what we didn’t know, and what they could expect from us and when they could expect to hear from us.”

But Marriner says it’s been a two-way street. Communication at Clorox isn’t just about how the company is doing, but also how employees are feeling. Former CEO Benno Dorer—who was in charge when the pandemic began—led weekly, company-wide meditation sessions early on to help quell anxiety and worry over the pandemic. The company also holds virtual town hall meetings that focus on mental health. An early one featured Marriner sharing her own personal mental health experiences. “You would not believe the number of notes and comments that I got after that, thanking me for talking about a subject that is so taboo for so many companies,” she says.

No doubt, the lessons coming from the pandemic will continue to unfold. Smart companies will take these teachings and apply them, even if it means operating in new and different ways. “Hard things make you stronger,” says Marriner. “And right now, I think that’s the case for a lot of companies.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.