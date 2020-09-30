The Most Popular U.S. Large Cap Indices

With thousands of companies listed on a stock exchange and each having its own price movement, a stock market index provides a convenient representation of the market trend based on a pre-defined number of companies or a specific section of the market. There are multiple variations of indices and these form the premise for the creation of a variety of financial products.

Here’s a look at four large-cap indices in the U.S. and the popular exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracking them.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Launched in May 1896, the 100-plus-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), or simply the Dow, is the oldest continuing U.S. market index. DJIA is the most widely quoted indicator of U.S. markets. It is a composition of 30 U.S. blue-chip companies based on a price-weighted methodology. The top five sectors—information technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, and financials—dominate approximately 85% of the index. The index excludes transportation and utilities.

The only way to track Dow is by investing in the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). Launched in 1998, the ETF has $22.69 billion in assets under management with an expense ratio of 0.16%. The current top ten stock holdings of DIA—UnitedHealth (UNH), Home Depot (HD), Amgen (AMGN), Salesforce (CRM), McDonald's (MCD), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Goldman Sachs (GS), Boeing (BA), and Honeywell (HON)—add up to around 53%.

Russell 1000

The Russell 1000 includes approximately 1,000 of the largest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. It represents approximately 92% of the U.S. market. The June 2020 reconstruction report highlights that 54 companies were added to the Russell 1000 Index this year, out of which 35 migrated from the Russell 2000 Index while 19 companies were new additions which includes Zoom (ZM), Peloton (PTON), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), and Pinterest (PINS).

Launched in May 2000, the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) provides access to 1000 largest U.S. companies by tracking the Russell 1000 Index. The fund currently has a portfolio of 1015 companies with $23.11 billion as assets under management and an expense ratio of 0.15%. The top ten stocks add up to almost one-fourth of the fund’s allocation. With $1.61 billion as its assets under management, the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is the second-largest ETF tracking Russell 1000. It was launched in September 2010 and has an expense ratio of 0.08%.

The Russell 1000 index has two further variants—Russell 1000 Growth Index and Russell 1000 Value Index. Its growth index is tracked by the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) and Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) while the value index is tracked by the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV).

Nasdaq-100

Launched in 1985, the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) is one of the world’s preeminent large-cap growth indexes. It includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market, based on market capitalization. Nasdaq is the home to the four trillion-dollar companies—Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). The prominence of these companies along with other technology leaders such as Cisco (CSCO), Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), NVIDIA (NVDA), Micron (MU), Adobe (ADBE), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) create an impression of Nasdaq-100 being a technology index. While technology is a dominant part of Nasdaq-100 with 42 companies and a 50% weightage, it has a reasonable presence of companies from sectors such as consumer services (24), healthcare (14), industrials (10), and consumer goods (9). Sectors such as financials, oil and gas, and basic materials are not a part of the index.

The most popular way to invest in Nasdaq-100 is through the 21-year-old Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ETF (QQQ). Invesco QQQ is the second-most traded and one of the most liquid ETFs in the United States. It is the fifth-largest U.S. ETF with $133.48 billion as assets under management and has an expense ratio of 0.20%. Investors need to remember that QQQ is cap-weighted like its underlying index NDX, which means that companies with higher market capitalization enjoy a higher weightage in the index.

Investors who are looking to diversify equally within the universe of the Nasdaq-100 can consider investing in the First Trust Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW). The ETF offers investors an opportunity to hold equally weighted Nasdaq-100 stocks through its underlying index (NDXE), which is an equally weighted version of Nasdaq-100. Overall, in addition to the exchange-traded products (ETPs), Nasdaq indices powers more than 9000 structured products around the world.

S&P 500

Created in 1957, the S&P 500 was the first U.S. market-cap-weighted stock market index. The index has companies from across about 11 sectors with information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and communication services, adding up to around 65% of the index. S&P 500 covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization in the U.S. and follows a float-adjusted market cap-weighted methodology.

With $292.97 billion as assets under management, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is not just the largest ETF tracking the S&P 500 index but the largest U.S. ETF. Launched in January 1993, SPY was the very first exchange-traded fund listed in the United States. The ETF has around 28% of its assets in the top ten holdings and has an expense ratio of 0.09%. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is the second-largest U.S. ETF as well as the second-largest ETF tracking S&P 500 with $212.98 billion as assets under management.

Disclaimer: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned. Investors should consider the above information not as a de facto recommendation, but as an idea for further consideration. The report has been carefully prepared, and any exclusions or errors in it are totally unintentional. All facts and figures (such as assets under management, expense ratio, constituents) as on September 29, 2020 based on fact sheets.

