The Most-Loved Company in Every State

July 12, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by Laura Beck for GOBankingRates ->

What makes for a good company? High profits and sales revenue, a favorable brand image and happy employees typically are good indicators that a company holds a positive relationship with its consumers. After all, people aren't likely to do business with a business they don't respect.

GOBankingRates reviewed the latest Fortune 500 list to find the top three companies in every state in terms of revenue. Companies with high revenue figures were chosen for analysis to reflect that companies loved by consumers are presumably met with demand in the marketplace and sell well. The assumption is that companies met with high demand in the marketplace and viewed positively by the locals working for them are generally well-liked by consumers as well.

So, take a closer look at the companies that have managed to build a symbiotic relationship with U.S. consumers.

Roofer ,carpenter working on roof structure at construction site stock photo

Alabama

  • Company: Vulcan Materials
  • Headquarters: Birmingham
  • Type of Business: Building Materials and Glass
  • Revenue: $7,315,000,000
  • Number of employees: 11,974
  • Average employee review: 3.7

Telecommunication mast with microwave link and TV transmitter antennas in night sky .

Alaska

  • Company: General Communication
  • Headquarters: Anchorage
  • Type of Business: Telecommunications
  • Revenue: $924,100,000
  • Number of employees: ~2,000
  • Average employee review: 3.8

Wooden home or office room in closeup of black chair and bokeh background of computer electronics and empty space in workplace or house.

Arizona

  • Company: Avnet
  • Headquarters: Phoenix
  • Type of Business: Wholesalers, Electronics, Office Equipment
  • Revenue: $24,311,000,000
  • Number of employees: 15,300
  • Average employee review: 4.1
Jan 9, 2020 Mountain View / CA/ USA - People shopping at a Walmart store in south San Francisco bay area.

Arkansas

  • Company: Walmart
  • Headquarters: Bentonville
  • Type of Business: General Merchandisers
  • Revenue: $611,289,000,000
  • Number of employees: 2.1 million
  • Average employee review: 3.3

California

  • Company: Apple
  • Headquarters: Cupertino
  • Type of Business: Technology
  • Revenue: $394,328,000,000
  • Number of employees: 164,000
  • Average employee review: 4.2
Set of various eco friendly packaging, disposable recyclable containers and tableware.

Colorado

  • Company: Ball
  • Headquarters: Westminster
  • Type of Business: Packaging and Containers
  • Revenue: $15,349,000,000
  • Number of employees: 21,000
  • Average employee review: 3.8

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cj Gunther/EPA/Shutterstock (7934276c)Cigna Logo Seen Outside the Company's Headquarters Building in Bloomfield Connecticut Usa 24 July 2015 Media Reports on 24 July 2015 State Anthem Corp is to Take Over the Rival Us Company Cigna Corp For More Than 48 Billion Usd with Anthem Paying 188usd a Share For Cigna Bringing the Total Value of the Transaction to 54 2 Billion Usd the Move if Given Green Light by Antitrust Authorities Would Create the Largest Us Health Insurance Company with a Combined 53 Million Members and Leaving Current Leading Insurer Unitedhealth Group Inc in Second Position United States BloomfieldUsa Economy Anthem Cigna - Jul 2015.

Connecticut

  • Company: Cigna
  • Headquarters: Bloomfield
  • Type of Business: Health services
  • Revenue: $180,516,000,000
  • Number of employees: 70,231
  • Average employee review: 3.7
Electronic technician holding tweezers and assemblin a circuit board.

Delaware

  • Company: Marvell Technologies
  • Headquarters: Wilmington
  • Type of Business: Semiconductors and other electronic components 
  • Revenue: $5,920,000,000
  • Number of employees: 7,433
  • Average employee review: 4.1
Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant abstract at night.

Florida

  • Company: World Kinect
  • Headquarters: Miami
  • Type of Business: Energy
  • Revenue: $59,043,000,000
  • Number of employees: 5,214
  • Average employee review: 3.9
Delta Airlines Boeing 767 at Heathrow Airport. stock photo

Georgia

  • Company: Delta Airlines
  • Headquarters: Atlanta
  • Type of Business: Airlines
  • Revenue: $50,582,000,000
  • Number of employees: 95,000
  • Average employee review: 4.3

shipping clerk

Hawaii

  • Company: Matson
  • Headquarters: Honolulu
  • Type of Business: Shipping
  • Revenue: $4,343,000,000
  • Number of employees: 4,288
  • Average employee review: 3.9
Boise, ID, USA - March 25, 2016: Micron Technology Boise .

Idaho

  • Company: Micron Technology
  • Headquarters: Boise
  • Type of Business: Technology
  • Revenue: $30,758,000,000
  • Number of employees: 48,000
  • Average employee review: 3.7
Factory, Manual Worker, Quality Control - Biscuit Factory Worker Standing Besides the Conveyor Belt, Stacking the Freshly Baked Cookies for Packaging.

Illinois

  • Company: Archer Daniels Midland
  • Headquarters: Chicago
  • Type of Business: Food production
  • Revenue: $101,556,000,000
  • Number of employees: 48,581
  • Average employee review: 4.0
Whitestown - Circa March 2018: Cummins Inc.

Indiana

  • Company: Cummins
  • Headquarters: Columbus
  • Type of Business: Heavy equipment
  • Revenue: $28,074,000,000
  • Number of employees: 73,600
  • Average employee review: 4.02

June 29, 2020, Brazil.

Iowa

  • Company: Principal Financial
  • Headquarters: Des Moines
  • Type of business: Insurance
  • Revenue: $17,492,000,000
  • Number of employees: 19,300
  • Average employee review: 3.9
Potato chip factory

Kansas

  • Company: Seaboard
  • Headquarters: Merriam
  • Type of Business: Food production
  • Revenue: $11,243,000,000
  • Number of employees: 12,614
  • Average employee review: 4.1
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA - MAY 22, 2016 - Human Waterside Building.

Kentucky

  • Company: Humana
  • Headquarters: Louisville
  • Type of business: Health insurance
  • Revenue: $92,870,000,000
  • Number of employees: 67,100
  • Average employee review: 3.9
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Str/EPA/Shutterstock (7885162b)Monica Mcklinski a Mid-city Neighborhood Resident Who Chose not to Evacuate Asks Entergy Utility Workers When Electrical Power Will Be Restored to Her Neighborhood After Hurricane Gustav Moved Through New Orleans Louisiana Usa On 03 September 2008 Many Residents Are Now Returning Back to the City After the Mandatory Evacuation However Much of New Orleans is Still Without Electrical PowerUsa Hurricane Gustav - Sep 2008.

Louisiana

  • Company: Entergy
  • Headquarters: New Orleans
  • Type of Business: Energy
  • Revenue: $13,746,000,000
  • Number of employees: 11,707
  • Average employee review: 3.8

With the global spread of novel coronavirus pneumatia, medical mask production workers are organizing masks to prepare for the epidemic.

Maine

  • Company: IDEXX Laboratories
  • Headquarters: Westbrook
  • Type of Business: Medical products and equipment
  • Revenue: $3,367,000,000
  • Number of employees: 10,780
  • Average employee review: 3.6
Lockheed Martin

Maryland

  • Company: Lockheed Martin
  • Headquarters: Bethesda
  • Type of Business: Aerospace
  • Revenue: $65,984,000,000
  • Number of employees: 116,000
  • Average employee review: 4.1
General Electric

Massachusetts

  • Company: General Electric
  • Headquarters: Boston
  • Type of Business: Multinational conglomerate
  • Revenue: $76,055,000,000
  • Number of employees: 172,000
  • Average employee review: 4.0
Ford Motor Company sign logo

Michigan

  • Company: Ford Motor
  • Headquarters: Dearborn
  • Type of Business: Automaker
  • Revenue: $158,057,000,000
  • Number of employees: 173,000
  • Average employee review: 4.1

MINNETONKA, MN/USA - MAY 29, 2016: UnitedHealthcare corporate headquarters exterior and sign.

Minnesota

  • Company: Unitedhealth Group
  • Headquarters: Minnetonka
  • Type of Business: Healthcare
  • Revenue: $324,162,000,000
  • Number of employees: 400,000
  • Average employee review: 3.7
sanderson farms near franklin texas

Mississippi

  • Company: Sanderson Farms
  • Headquarters: Laurel
  • Type of Business: Poultry producer
  • Revenue: $4,800,000,000
  • Number of employees: 17,662
  • Average employee review: 3.2
blood pressure doctor rawpixel-577480-unsplash

Missouri

  • Company: Centene
  • Headquarters: St. Louis
  • Type of Business: Healthcare
  • Revenue: $144,457,000,000
  • Number of employees: 74,300
  • Average employee review: 3.8
glacier bank

Montana

  • Company: Glacier Bancorp
  • Headquarters: Kalispell
  • Type of Business: Banking
  • Revenue: $826,000,000
  • Number of employees: 3,552
  • Average employee review: 4.2

Berkshire Hathaway

Nebraska

  • Company: Berkshire Hathaway
  • Headquarters: Omaha
  • Type of Business: Multinational conglomerate
  • Revenue: $302,089,000,000
  • Number of employees: 383,000
  • Average employee review: 4.1
MGM Grand

Nevada

  • Company: MGM Resorts International
  • Headquarters: Las Vegas
  • Type of Business: Casino and Resort
  • Revenue: $13,128,000,000
  • Number of employees: 66,000
  • Average employee review: 3.6
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (12284887l)In this photo illustration an Iron Mountain logo is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen.

New Hampshire

  • Company: Iron Mountain
  • Headquarters: Portsmith
  • Type of Business: Diversified outsourcing services
  • Revenue: $5,104,000,000
  • Number of employees: 26,000
  • Average employee review: 3.7
Prague, Czech Republic - January 6, 2018: Johnson & Johnson company logo on headquarters building on January 6, 2018 in Prague, Czech Republic.

New Jersey

  • Company: Johnson & Johnson
  • Headquarters: New Brunswick
  • Type of Business: Medical Device
  • Revenue: $94,943,000,000
  • Number of employees: 152,700
  • Average employee review: 4.2

Solar panels in the desert

New Mexico

  • Company: PNM Resources
  • Headquarters: Albuquerque
  • Type of Business: Energy
  • Revenue: $2,200,000,000
  • Number of employees: 1,708
  • Average employee review: 3.1
Indianapolis - Circa February 2017: JPMorgan Chase Operations Center.

New York

  • Company: JPMorgan Chase
  • Headquarters: New York
  • Type of Business: Financial
  • Revenue: $154,792,000,000
  • Number of employees: 293,723
  • Average employee review: 4.0
Bank of America

North Carolina

  • Company: Bank of America
  • Headquarters: Charlotte
  • Type of Business: Financial
  • Revenue: $115,053,000,000
  • Number of employees: 216,823
  • Average employee review: 4.0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (13702571d)In this photo illustration, the MDU Resources Group logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

North Dakota

  • Company: MDU Resources Group
  • Headquarters: Bismark
  • Type of Business: Energy
  • Revenue: $6,974,000,000
  • Number of employees: 14,929
  • Average employee review: 3.6

Indianapolis - Circa July 2019: Cardinal Health office.

Ohio

  • Company: Cardinal Health
  • Headquarters: Dublin
  • Type of Business: Healthcare
  • Revenue: $181,364,000,000
  • Number of employees: 46,035
  • Average employee review: 4.1
natural gas plant

Oklahoma

  • Company: Oneok
  • Headquarters: Tulsa
  • Type of Business: Natural gas utility
  • Revenue: $22,387,000,000
  • Number of employees: 2,966
  • Average employee review: 4.1
Beaverton, Oregon - Mar 14, 2019: Corporate office buildings at NIKE World Headquarters.

Oregon

  • Company: Nike
  • Headquarters: Beaverton
  • Type of Business: Footwear manufacturing
  • Revenue: $46,710,000,000
  • Number of employees: 79,100
  • Average employee review: 4.2
Stethoscope with clipboard and Laptop on desk,Doctor working in hospital writing a prescription, Healthcare and medical concept,test results in background,vintage color,selective focus.

Pennsylvania

  • Company: AmerisourceBergen
  • Headquarters: Chesterbrook
  • Type of Business: Healthcare wholesalers
  • Revenue: $238,587,000,000
  • Number of employees: 41,500
  • Average employee review: 3.6

CVS Caremark Corporate Office in Irving, Texas, USA. stock photo

Rhode Island

  • Company: CVS Health
  • Headquarters: Woonsocket
  • Type of Business: Healthcare, pharmacy, and other services
  • Revenue: $322,467,000,000
  • Number of employees: 259,500
  • Average employee review: 3.1
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (11701514m)In this photo illustration the ScanSource logo seen displayed on a smartphone.

South Carolina

  • Company: ScanSource
  • Headquarters: Greenville
  • Type of Business: Wholesalers, electronics, and office equipment
  • Revenue: $3,530,000,000
  • Number of employees: 2,700
  • Average employee review: 4.2
Electric meters in a row measuring power use.

South Dakota

  • Company: Blackhills
  • Headquarters: Rapid City
  • Type of Business: Utility
  • Revenue: $2,552,000,000
  • Number of employees: 2,982
  • Average employee review: 3.5
FedEx Express truck

Tennessee

  • Company: FedEx
  • Headquarters: Memphis
  • Type of Business: Delivery services
  • Revenue: $93,512,000,000
  • Number of employees: 464,400
  • Average employee review: 3.6

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 30, 2018: McKesson headquarters in San Francisco.

Texas

  • Company: McKesson
  • Headquarters: Irving
  • Type of Business: Healthcare
  • Revenue: $263,966,000,000
  • Number of employees: 66,500
  • Average employee review: 3.8
Abstract finance background.

Utah

  • Company: PROG Holdings
  • Headquarters: Draper
  • Type of Business: Diversified Financials
  • Revenue: $2,598,000,000
  • Number of employees: 1,692
  • Average employee review: 3.8
The buyer is signing a contract for business rental, mortgage purchase, or home insurance in front of a real estate agent.

Vermont

  • Company: NLV Financial
  • Headquarters: Montpellier 
  • Type of Business: Insurance
  • Revenue: $3,351,290,000
  • Employees: 1,156
  • Average employee review: 4.3
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15, 2012 - view of the facade of the offices of the construction company headquarters of Boeing aircraft in the city of Chicago

Virginia

  • Company: Boeing
  • Headquarters: Arlington
  • Type of Business: Aerospace
  • Revenue: $66,608,000,000
  • Number of employees: 156,000
  • Average employee review: 3.9

Amazon Pick Up stock photo

Washington

  • Company: Amazon
  • Headquarters: Seattle
  • Type of Business: Technology
  • Revenue: $513,983,000,000
  • Number of employees: 1,541,000
  • Average employee review: 3.8
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - December 12, 2019: United Bank ATM on street level outside a bank branch in Washington, D.

West Virginia

  • Company: United Bankshares
  • Headquarters: Charleston
  • Type of Business: Bank holding
  • Revenue: $1,155,000,000
  • Number of employees: 3,090
  • Average employee review: 3.8
Northwestern Mutual in Milwaukee Wisconsin

Wisconsin

  • Company: Northwestern Mutual
  • Headquarters: Milwaukee
  • Type of Business: Financial services
  • Revenue: $36,921,000,000
  • Number of employees: 8,323
  • Average employee review: 4.0
Cloud Peak Energy in Wyoming

Wyoming

  • Company: Cloud Peak Energy
  • Headquarters: Gillette
  • Type of Business: Mining
  • Revenue: $832,400,000
  • Number of employees: 1,200
  • Average employee review: 4.0

Jami Farkas and Chris Jennings contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine the most-loved company in every state, GOBankingRates reviewed the 2023 Fortune 500 list to find the top three companies in every state in terms of revenue. Companies with high revenue figures were chosen for analysis to reflect that companies loved by consumers are presumably met with demand in the marketplace and sell well. GOBankingRates then scored each company against the others in its state on [1] estimated revenue from Fortune and [2] average employee review score out of five from Glassdoor. Factor [2] was intended to reflect that well-loved companies would not be negatively viewed by the locals who work for them. The most-loved company in each state was determined to be the company with the best score after taking into account both factors. For the states that did not have 3 companies on the Fortune 500 list for 2023, older Fortune 500 lists were sourced from 2022. For each company the number of employees as well as the headquarters location was included as supplemental data, sourced from the Fortune 500 list. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of June 29th, 2023.

