The Most-Loved Company in Every State

What makes for a good company? High profits and sales revenue, a favorable brand image and happy employees typically are good indicators that a company holds a positive relationship with its consumers. After all, people aren't likely to do business with a business they don't respect.

Check Out: 12 Cities With Really High Salaries and Really Low Costs of Living

More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

GOBankingRates reviewed the latest Fortune 500 list to find the top three companies in every state in terms of revenue. Companies with high revenue figures were chosen for analysis to reflect that companies loved by consumers are presumably met with demand in the marketplace and sell well. The assumption is that companies met with high demand in the marketplace and viewed positively by the locals working for them are generally well-liked by consumers as well.

So, take a closer look at the companies that have managed to build a symbiotic relationship with U.S. consumers.

Alabama

Company: Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Headquarters: Birmingham

Birmingham Type of Business: Building Materials and Glass

Building Materials and Glass Revenue: $7,315,000,000

$7,315,000,000 Number of employees: 11,974

11,974 Average employee review: 3.7

Find: Stimulus Checks and Rebates in Every State -- Do You Have $1,200 Coming Your Way in 2023?

Read: Costco Execs Warn of Looming Recession Because of One Change Shoppers Are Making to Their Buying Habits

Alaska

Company: General Communication

General Communication Headquarters: Anchorage

Anchorage Type of Business: Telecommunications

Telecommunications Revenue: $924,100,000

$924,100,000 Number of employees: ~2,000

~2,000 Average employee review: 3.8

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

Arizona

Company: Avnet

Avnet Headquarters: Phoenix

Phoenix Type of Business: Wholesalers, Electronics, Office Equipment

Wholesalers, Electronics, Office Equipment Revenue: $24,311,000,000

$24,311,000,000 Number of employees: 15,300

15,300 Average employee review: 4.1

Arkansas

Company: Walmart

Walmart Headquarters: Bentonville

Bentonville Type of Business: General Merchandisers

General Merchandisers Revenue: $611,289,000,000

$611,289,000,000 Number of employees: 2.1 million

2.1 million Average employee review: 3.3

California

Company: Apple

Apple Headquarters: Cupertino

Cupertino Type of Business: Technology

Technology Revenue: $394,328,000,000

$394,328,000,000 Number of employees: 164,000

164,000 Average employee review: 4.2

Colorado

Company: Ball

Ball Headquarters: Westminster

Westminster Type of Business: Packaging and Containers

Packaging and Containers Revenue: $15,349,000,000

$15,349,000,000 Number of employees: 21,000

21,000 Average employee review: 3.8

I'm a Financial Advisor Who Works With Wealthy Families: These Are the Best Ways To Transfer Wealth

Connecticut

Company: Cigna

Cigna Headquarters: Bloomfield

Bloomfield Type of Business: Health services

Health services Revenue: $180,516,000,000

$180,516,000,000 Number of employees: 70,231

70,231 Average employee review: 3.7

Delaware

Company: Marvell Technologies

Marvell Technologies Headquarters: Wilmington

Wilmington Type of Business: Semiconductors and other electronic components

Semiconductors and other electronic components Revenue: $5,920,000,000

$5,920,000,000 Number of employees: 7,433

7,433 Average employee review: 4.1

Florida

Company: World Kinect

World Kinect Headquarters: Miami

Miami Type of Business: Energy

Energy Revenue: $59,043,000,000

$59,043,000,000 Number of employees: 5,214

5,214 Average employee review: 3.9

Georgia

Company: Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines Headquarters: Atlanta

Atlanta Type of Business: Airlines

Airlines Revenue: $50,582,000,000

$50,582,000,000 Number of employees: 95,000

95,000 Average employee review: 4.3

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Hawaii

Company: Matson

Matson Headquarters: Honolulu

Honolulu Type of Business: Shipping

Shipping Revenue: $4,343,000,000

$4,343,000,000 Number of employees: 4,288

4,288 Average employee review: 3.9

Idaho

Company: Micron Technology

Micron Technology Headquarters: Boise

Boise Type of Business: Technology

Technology Revenue: $30,758,000,000

$30,758,000,000 Number of employees: 48,000

48,000 Average employee review: 3.7

Illinois

Company: Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Headquarters: Chicago

Chicago Type of Business: Food production

Food production Revenue: $101,556,000,000

$101,556,000,000 Number of employees: 48,581

48,581 Average employee review: 4.0

Indiana

Company: Cummins

Cummins Headquarters: Columbus

Columbus Type of Business: Heavy equipment

Heavy equipment Revenue: $28,074,000,000

$28,074,000,000 Number of employees: 73,600

73,600 Average employee review: 4.02

Also: 10 Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Iowa

Company: Principal Financial

Principal Financial Headquarters: Des Moines

Des Moines Type of business: Insurance

Insurance Revenue: $17,492,000,000

$17,492,000,000 Number of employees: 19,300

19,300 Average employee review: 3.9

Kansas

Company: Seaboard

Seaboard Headquarters: Merriam

Merriam Type of Business: Food production

Food production Revenue: $11,243,000,000

$11,243,000,000 Number of employees: 12,614

12,614 Average employee review: 4.1

Kentucky

Company: Humana

Humana Headquarters: Louisville

Louisville Type of business: Health insurance

Health insurance Revenue: $92,870,000,000

$92,870,000,000 Number of employees: 67,100

67,100 Average employee review: 3.9

Louisiana

Company: Entergy

Entergy Headquarters: New Orleans

New Orleans Type of Business: Energy

Energy Revenue: $13,746,000,000

$13,746,000,000 Number of employees: 11,707

11,707 Average employee review: 3.8

Next: 7 Things You Should Always Buy at Garage Sales

Maine

Company: IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Headquarters: Westbrook

Westbrook Type of Business: Medical products and equipment

Medical products and equipment Revenue: $3,367,000,000

$3,367,000,000 Number of employees: 10,780

10,780 Average employee review: 3.6

Maryland

Company: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Headquarters: Bethesda

Bethesda Type of Business: Aerospace

Aerospace Revenue: $65,984,000,000

$65,984,000,000 Number of employees: 116,000

116,000 Average employee review: 4.1

Massachusetts

Company: General Electric

General Electric Headquarters: Boston

Boston Type of Business: Multinational conglomerate

Multinational conglomerate Revenue: $76,055,000,000

$76,055,000,000 Number of employees: 172,000

172,000 Average employee review: 4.0

Michigan

Company: Ford Motor

Ford Motor Headquarters: Dearborn

Dearborn Type of Business: Automaker

Automaker Revenue: $158,057,000,000

$158,057,000,000 Number of employees: 173,000

173,000 Average employee review: 4.1

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Minnesota

Company: Unitedhealth Group

Unitedhealth Group Headquarters: Minnetonka

Minnetonka Type of Business: Healthcare

Healthcare Revenue: $324,162,000,000

$324,162,000,000 Number of employees: 400,000

400,000 Average employee review: 3.7

Mississippi

Company: Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms Headquarters: Laurel

Laurel Type of Business: Poultry producer

Poultry producer Revenue: $4,800,000,000

$4,800,000,000 Number of employees: 17,662

17,662 Average employee review: 3.2

Missouri

Company: Centene

Centene Headquarters: St. Louis

St. Louis Type of Business: Healthcare

Healthcare Revenue: $144,457,000,000

$144,457,000,000 Number of employees: 74,300

74,300 Average employee review: 3.8

Montana

Company: Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Headquarters: Kalispell

Kalispell Type of Business: Banking

Banking Revenue: $826,000,000

$826,000,000 Number of employees: 3,552

3,552 Average employee review: 4.2

Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Nebraska

Company: Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Headquarters: Omaha

Omaha Type of Business: Multinational conglomerate

Multinational conglomerate Revenue: $302,089,000,000

$302,089,000,000 Number of employees: 383,000

383,000 Average employee review: 4.1

Nevada

Company: MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Headquarters: Las Vegas

Las Vegas Type of Business: Casino and Resort

Casino and Resort Revenue: $13,128,000,000

$13,128,000,000 Number of employees: 66,000

66,000 Average employee review: 3.6

New Hampshire

Company: Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Headquarters: Portsmith

Portsmith Type of Business: Diversified outsourcing services

Diversified outsourcing services Revenue: $5,104,000,000

$5,104,000,000 Number of employees: 26,000

26,000 Average employee review: 3.7

New Jersey

Company: Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Headquarters: New Brunswick

New Brunswick Type of Business: Medical Device

Medical Device Revenue: $94,943,000,000

$94,943,000,000 Number of employees: 152,700

152,700 Average employee review: 4.2

Money Expert: Dave Ramsey Used These 4 Investment Rules To Build His Wealth -- And They're Surprisingly Easy To Follow

New Mexico

Company: PNM Resources

PNM Resources Headquarters: Albuquerque

Albuquerque Type of Business: Energy

Energy Revenue: $2,200,000,000

$2,200,000,000 Number of employees: 1,708

1,708 Average employee review: 3.1

New York

Company: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Headquarters: New York

New York Type of Business: Financial

Financial Revenue: $154,792,000,000

$154,792,000,000 Number of employees: 293,723

293,723 Average employee review: 4.0

North Carolina

Company: Bank of America

Bank of America Headquarters: Charlotte

Charlotte Type of Business: Financial

Financial Revenue: $115,053,000,000

$115,053,000,000 Number of employees: 216,823

216,823 Average employee review: 4.0

North Dakota

Company: MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Headquarters: Bismark

Bismark Type of Business: Energy

Energy Revenue: $6,974,000,000

$6,974,000,000 Number of employees: 14,929

14,929 Average employee review: 3.6

How To Buy ChatGPT Stock: Your 2023 Guide to AI Investing

Ohio

Company: Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Headquarters: Dublin

Dublin Type of Business: Healthcare

Healthcare Revenue: $181,364,000,000

$181,364,000,000 Number of employees: 46,035

46,035 Average employee review: 4.1

Oklahoma

Company: Oneok

Oneok Headquarters: Tulsa

Tulsa Type of Business: Natural gas utility

Natural gas utility Revenue: $22,387,000,000

$22,387,000,000 Number of employees: 2,966

2,966 Average employee review: 4.1

Oregon

Company: Nike

Nike Headquarters: Beaverton

Beaverton Type of Business: Footwear manufacturing

Footwear manufacturing Revenue: $46,710,000,000

$46,710,000,000 Number of employees: 79,100

79,100 Average employee review: 4.2

Pennsylvania

Company: AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Headquarters: Chesterbrook

Chesterbrook Type of Business: Healthcare wholesalers

Healthcare wholesalers Revenue: $238,587,000,000

$238,587,000,000 Number of employees: 41,500

41,500 Average employee review: 3.6

More: Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

Rhode Island

Company: CVS Health

CVS Health Headquarters: Woonsocket

Woonsocket Type of Business: Healthcare, pharmacy, and other services

Healthcare, pharmacy, and other services Revenue: $322,467,000,000

$322,467,000,000 Number of employees: 259,500

259,500 Average employee review: 3.1

South Carolina

Company: ScanSource

ScanSource Headquarters: Greenville

Greenville Type of Business: Wholesalers, electronics, and office equipment

Wholesalers, electronics, and office equipment Revenue: $3,530,000,000

$3,530,000,000 Number of employees: 2,700

2,700 Average employee review: 4.2

South Dakota

Company: Blackhills

Blackhills Headquarters: Rapid City

Rapid City Type of Business: Utility

Utility Revenue: $2,552,000,000

$2,552,000,000 Number of employees: 2,982

2,982 Average employee review: 3.5

Tennessee

Company: FedEx

FedEx Headquarters: Memphis

Memphis Type of Business: Delivery services

Delivery services Revenue: $93,512,000,000

$93,512,000,000 Number of employees: 464,400

464,400 Average employee review: 3.6

Did You Know? 10 Richest Families in the World

Texas

Company: McKesson

McKesson Headquarters: Irving

Irving Type of Business: Healthcare

Healthcare Revenue: $263,966,000,000

$263,966,000,000 Number of employees: 66,500

66,500 Average employee review: 3.8

Utah

Company: PROG Holdings

PROG Holdings Headquarters: Draper

Draper Type of Business: Diversified Financials

Diversified Financials Revenue: $2,598,000,000

$2,598,000,000 Number of employees: 1,692

1,692 Average employee review: 3.8

Vermont

Company: NLV Financial

NLV Financial Headquarters: Montpellier

Montpellier Type of Business: Insurance

Insurance Revenue: $3,351,290,000

$3,351,290,000 Employees: 1,156

1,156 Average employee review: 4.3

Virginia

Company: Boeing

Boeing Headquarters: Arlington

Arlington Type of Business: Aerospace

Aerospace Revenue: $66,608,000,000

$66,608,000,000 Number of employees: 156,000

156,000 Average employee review: 3.9

Discover: Which Bank Gives 6% Interest on Savings Accounts?

Washington

Company: Amazon

Amazon Headquarters: Seattle

Seattle Type of Business: Technology

Technology Revenue: $513,983,000,000

$513,983,000,000 Number of employees: 1,541,000

1,541,000 Average employee review: 3.8

West Virginia

Company: United Bankshares

United Bankshares Headquarters: Charleston

Charleston Type of Business: Bank holding

Bank holding Revenue: $1,155,000,000

$1,155,000,000 Number of employees: 3,090

3,090 Average employee review: 3.8

Wisconsin

Company: Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual Headquarters: Milwaukee

Milwaukee Type of Business: Financial services

Financial services Revenue: $36,921,000,000

$36,921,000,000 Number of employees: 8,323

8,323 Average employee review: 4.0

Wyoming

Company: Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Headquarters: Gillette

Gillette Type of Business: Mining

Mining Revenue: $832,400,000

$832,400,000 Number of employees: 1,200

1,200 Average employee review: 4.0

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas and Chris Jennings contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine the most-loved company in every state, GOBankingRates reviewed the 2023 Fortune 500 list to find the top three companies in every state in terms of revenue. Companies with high revenue figures were chosen for analysis to reflect that companies loved by consumers are presumably met with demand in the marketplace and sell well. GOBankingRates then scored each company against the others in its state on [1] estimated revenue from Fortune and [2] average employee review score out of five from Glassdoor. Factor [2] was intended to reflect that well-loved companies would not be negatively viewed by the locals who work for them. The most-loved company in each state was determined to be the company with the best score after taking into account both factors. For the states that did not have 3 companies on the Fortune 500 list for 2023, older Fortune 500 lists were sourced from 2022. For each company the number of employees as well as the headquarters location was included as supplemental data, sourced from the Fortune 500 list. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of June 29th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most-Loved Company in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.