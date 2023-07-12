The Most-Loved Company in Every State

What makes for a good company? High profits and sales revenue, a favorable brand image and happy employees typically are good indicators that a company holds a positive relationship with its consumers. After all, people aren't likely to do business with a business they don't respect.
GOBankingRates reviewed the latest Fortune 500 list to find the top three companies in every state in terms of revenue. Companies with high revenue figures were chosen for analysis to reflect that companies loved by consumers are presumably met with demand in the marketplace and sell well. The assumption is that companies met with high demand in the marketplace and viewed positively by the locals working for them are generally well-liked by consumers as well.
So, take a closer look at the companies that have managed to build a symbiotic relationship with U.S. consumers.
Alabama
- Company: Vulcan Materials
- Headquarters: Birmingham
- Type of Business: Building Materials and Glass
- Revenue: $7,315,000,000
- Number of employees: 11,974
- Average employee review: 3.7
Alaska
- Company: General Communication
- Headquarters: Anchorage
- Type of Business: Telecommunications
- Revenue: $924,100,000
- Number of employees: ~2,000
- Average employee review: 3.8
Arizona
- Company: Avnet
- Headquarters: Phoenix
- Type of Business: Wholesalers, Electronics, Office Equipment
- Revenue: $24,311,000,000
- Number of employees: 15,300
- Average employee review: 4.1
Arkansas
- Company: Walmart
- Headquarters: Bentonville
- Type of Business: General Merchandisers
- Revenue: $611,289,000,000
- Number of employees: 2.1 million
- Average employee review: 3.3
California
- Company: Apple
- Headquarters: Cupertino
- Type of Business: Technology
- Revenue: $394,328,000,000
- Number of employees: 164,000
- Average employee review: 4.2
Colorado
- Company: Ball
- Headquarters: Westminster
- Type of Business: Packaging and Containers
- Revenue: $15,349,000,000
- Number of employees: 21,000
- Average employee review: 3.8
Connecticut
- Company: Cigna
- Headquarters: Bloomfield
- Type of Business: Health services
- Revenue: $180,516,000,000
- Number of employees: 70,231
- Average employee review: 3.7
Delaware
- Company: Marvell Technologies
- Headquarters: Wilmington
- Type of Business: Semiconductors and other electronic components
- Revenue: $5,920,000,000
- Number of employees: 7,433
- Average employee review: 4.1
Florida
- Company: World Kinect
- Headquarters: Miami
- Type of Business: Energy
- Revenue: $59,043,000,000
- Number of employees: 5,214
- Average employee review: 3.9
Georgia
- Company: Delta Airlines
- Headquarters: Atlanta
- Type of Business: Airlines
- Revenue: $50,582,000,000
- Number of employees: 95,000
- Average employee review: 4.3
Hawaii
- Company: Matson
- Headquarters: Honolulu
- Type of Business: Shipping
- Revenue: $4,343,000,000
- Number of employees: 4,288
- Average employee review: 3.9
Idaho
- Company: Micron Technology
- Headquarters: Boise
- Type of Business: Technology
- Revenue: $30,758,000,000
- Number of employees: 48,000
- Average employee review: 3.7
Illinois
- Company: Archer Daniels Midland
- Headquarters: Chicago
- Type of Business: Food production
- Revenue: $101,556,000,000
- Number of employees: 48,581
- Average employee review: 4.0
Indiana
- Company: Cummins
- Headquarters: Columbus
- Type of Business: Heavy equipment
- Revenue: $28,074,000,000
- Number of employees: 73,600
- Average employee review: 4.02
Iowa
- Company: Principal Financial
- Headquarters: Des Moines
- Type of business: Insurance
- Revenue: $17,492,000,000
- Number of employees: 19,300
- Average employee review: 3.9
Kansas
- Company: Seaboard
- Headquarters: Merriam
- Type of Business: Food production
- Revenue: $11,243,000,000
- Number of employees: 12,614
- Average employee review: 4.1
Kentucky
- Company: Humana
- Headquarters: Louisville
- Type of business: Health insurance
- Revenue: $92,870,000,000
- Number of employees: 67,100
- Average employee review: 3.9
Louisiana
- Company: Entergy
- Headquarters: New Orleans
- Type of Business: Energy
- Revenue: $13,746,000,000
- Number of employees: 11,707
- Average employee review: 3.8
Maine
- Company: IDEXX Laboratories
- Headquarters: Westbrook
- Type of Business: Medical products and equipment
- Revenue: $3,367,000,000
- Number of employees: 10,780
- Average employee review: 3.6
Maryland
- Company: Lockheed Martin
- Headquarters: Bethesda
- Type of Business: Aerospace
- Revenue: $65,984,000,000
- Number of employees: 116,000
- Average employee review: 4.1
Massachusetts
- Company: General Electric
- Headquarters: Boston
- Type of Business: Multinational conglomerate
- Revenue: $76,055,000,000
- Number of employees: 172,000
- Average employee review: 4.0
Michigan
- Company: Ford Motor
- Headquarters: Dearborn
- Type of Business: Automaker
- Revenue: $158,057,000,000
- Number of employees: 173,000
- Average employee review: 4.1
Minnesota
- Company: Unitedhealth Group
- Headquarters: Minnetonka
- Type of Business: Healthcare
- Revenue: $324,162,000,000
- Number of employees: 400,000
- Average employee review: 3.7
Mississippi
- Company: Sanderson Farms
- Headquarters: Laurel
- Type of Business: Poultry producer
- Revenue: $4,800,000,000
- Number of employees: 17,662
- Average employee review: 3.2
Missouri
- Company: Centene
- Headquarters: St. Louis
- Type of Business: Healthcare
- Revenue: $144,457,000,000
- Number of employees: 74,300
- Average employee review: 3.8
Montana
- Company: Glacier Bancorp
- Headquarters: Kalispell
- Type of Business: Banking
- Revenue: $826,000,000
- Number of employees: 3,552
- Average employee review: 4.2
Nebraska
- Company: Berkshire Hathaway
- Headquarters: Omaha
- Type of Business: Multinational conglomerate
- Revenue: $302,089,000,000
- Number of employees: 383,000
- Average employee review: 4.1
Nevada
- Company: MGM Resorts International
- Headquarters: Las Vegas
- Type of Business: Casino and Resort
- Revenue: $13,128,000,000
- Number of employees: 66,000
- Average employee review: 3.6
New Hampshire
- Company: Iron Mountain
- Headquarters: Portsmith
- Type of Business: Diversified outsourcing services
- Revenue: $5,104,000,000
- Number of employees: 26,000
- Average employee review: 3.7
New Jersey
- Company: Johnson & Johnson
- Headquarters: New Brunswick
- Type of Business: Medical Device
- Revenue: $94,943,000,000
- Number of employees: 152,700
- Average employee review: 4.2
New Mexico
- Company: PNM Resources
- Headquarters: Albuquerque
- Type of Business: Energy
- Revenue: $2,200,000,000
- Number of employees: 1,708
- Average employee review: 3.1
New York
- Company: JPMorgan Chase
- Headquarters: New York
- Type of Business: Financial
- Revenue: $154,792,000,000
- Number of employees: 293,723
- Average employee review: 4.0
North Carolina
- Company: Bank of America
- Headquarters: Charlotte
- Type of Business: Financial
- Revenue: $115,053,000,000
- Number of employees: 216,823
- Average employee review: 4.0
North Dakota
- Company: MDU Resources Group
- Headquarters: Bismark
- Type of Business: Energy
- Revenue: $6,974,000,000
- Number of employees: 14,929
- Average employee review: 3.6
Ohio
- Company: Cardinal Health
- Headquarters: Dublin
- Type of Business: Healthcare
- Revenue: $181,364,000,000
- Number of employees: 46,035
- Average employee review: 4.1
Oklahoma
- Company: Oneok
- Headquarters: Tulsa
- Type of Business: Natural gas utility
- Revenue: $22,387,000,000
- Number of employees: 2,966
- Average employee review: 4.1
Oregon
- Company: Nike
- Headquarters: Beaverton
- Type of Business: Footwear manufacturing
- Revenue: $46,710,000,000
- Number of employees: 79,100
- Average employee review: 4.2
Pennsylvania
- Company: AmerisourceBergen
- Headquarters: Chesterbrook
- Type of Business: Healthcare wholesalers
- Revenue: $238,587,000,000
- Number of employees: 41,500
- Average employee review: 3.6
Rhode Island
- Company: CVS Health
- Headquarters: Woonsocket
- Type of Business: Healthcare, pharmacy, and other services
- Revenue: $322,467,000,000
- Number of employees: 259,500
- Average employee review: 3.1
South Carolina
- Company: ScanSource
- Headquarters: Greenville
- Type of Business: Wholesalers, electronics, and office equipment
- Revenue: $3,530,000,000
- Number of employees: 2,700
- Average employee review: 4.2
South Dakota
- Company: Blackhills
- Headquarters: Rapid City
- Type of Business: Utility
- Revenue: $2,552,000,000
- Number of employees: 2,982
- Average employee review: 3.5
Tennessee
- Company: FedEx
- Headquarters: Memphis
- Type of Business: Delivery services
- Revenue: $93,512,000,000
- Number of employees: 464,400
- Average employee review: 3.6
Texas
- Company: McKesson
- Headquarters: Irving
- Type of Business: Healthcare
- Revenue: $263,966,000,000
- Number of employees: 66,500
- Average employee review: 3.8
Utah
- Company: PROG Holdings
- Headquarters: Draper
- Type of Business: Diversified Financials
- Revenue: $2,598,000,000
- Number of employees: 1,692
- Average employee review: 3.8
Vermont
- Company: NLV Financial
- Headquarters: Montpellier
- Type of Business: Insurance
- Revenue: $3,351,290,000
- Employees: 1,156
- Average employee review: 4.3
Virginia
- Company: Boeing
- Headquarters: Arlington
- Type of Business: Aerospace
- Revenue: $66,608,000,000
- Number of employees: 156,000
- Average employee review: 3.9
Washington
- Company: Amazon
- Headquarters: Seattle
- Type of Business: Technology
- Revenue: $513,983,000,000
- Number of employees: 1,541,000
- Average employee review: 3.8
West Virginia
- Company: United Bankshares
- Headquarters: Charleston
- Type of Business: Bank holding
- Revenue: $1,155,000,000
- Number of employees: 3,090
- Average employee review: 3.8
Wisconsin
- Company: Northwestern Mutual
- Headquarters: Milwaukee
- Type of Business: Financial services
- Revenue: $36,921,000,000
- Number of employees: 8,323
- Average employee review: 4.0
Wyoming
- Company: Cloud Peak Energy
- Headquarters: Gillette
- Type of Business: Mining
- Revenue: $832,400,000
- Number of employees: 1,200
- Average employee review: 4.0
Jami Farkas and Chris Jennings contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To determine the most-loved company in every state, GOBankingRates reviewed the 2023 Fortune 500 list to find the top three companies in every state in terms of revenue. Companies with high revenue figures were chosen for analysis to reflect that companies loved by consumers are presumably met with demand in the marketplace and sell well. GOBankingRates then scored each company against the others in its state on [1] estimated revenue from Fortune and [2] average employee review score out of five from Glassdoor. Factor [2] was intended to reflect that well-loved companies would not be negatively viewed by the locals who work for them. The most-loved company in each state was determined to be the company with the best score after taking into account both factors. For the states that did not have 3 companies on the Fortune 500 list for 2023, older Fortune 500 lists were sourced from 2022. For each company the number of employees as well as the headquarters location was included as supplemental data, sourced from the Fortune 500 list. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of June 29th, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most-Loved Company in Every State
