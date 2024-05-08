The Most Important Retirement Table You'll Ever See

Retirement planning is tough, especially as many Americans are stretched thin financially right now. But it's more important than ever to have a robust nest egg, and the average U.S. adult expects to need around $1.8 million to retire comfortably, according to a 2023 survey from Charles Schwab.

Saving for the future is often easier said than done, but the more time you have, the less effort it will take. Regardless of how long you have until retirement, saving more now can make it easier to build a stronger retirement fund. Here's how.

How compound growth affects your savings

With compound growth, you're earning returns on your entire account balance -- not just the amount you contribute. This will help your savings grow exponentially over time, as the more your balance grows, the more you'll earn.

Most retirement accounts -- such as 401(k)s, traditional IRAs, and Roth IRAs -- earn compound earnings. The sooner you get started saving, then, the easier it will be to build a healthy nest egg. Even if you can't afford to contribute much now, it could still amount to more than you might think.

For example, say you have the option to either save $200 per month now or wait 10 years and start saving $400 per month then. If you're earning a modest 8% average annual return on your investments, here's approximately how those savings would add up in both situations:

Number of Years Total Savings: Contributing $200 per Month Now Total Savings: Contributing $400 per Month in 10 Years 10 $35,000 $0 15 $65,000 $28,000 20 $110,000 $70,000 25 $175,000 $130,000 30 $272,000 $220,000

In other words, even if you double your savings rate, you'd still end up with less than if you'd started contributing earlier.

Time is your most valuable resource when saving for retirement, and it doesn't necessarily matter how much you can afford to contribute right now. The longer you wait to save, the harder it will be to catch up later.

What if you can't afford to save right now?

Not everyone can afford to contribute hundreds of dollars per month to their retirement fund, and that's OK. Small steps can make a big difference over time, and no amount is too small. Even if you can only save a few dollars per week, it's still often better to start now than to put it off.

If you have access to a 401(k) that offers matching contributions, that could help your money grow even faster. The employer match is essentially free money that can instantly double your savings with next to no effort.

The average 401(k) match is 3.5% of a worker's wages, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you're earning, say, $60,000 per year, that amounts to $2,100 per year in matching contributions. At an 8% average annual return, that would add up to more than $96,000 over 20 years -- and that's not even including your own retirement fund contributions.

Saving for the future isn't easy, especially if money is tight. But time is your most valuable asset, and saving now while you still have as much time as possible before retirement can make it more doable. With small, consistent steps, you can set yourself up for a more financially secure retirement.

What stocks should you add to your retirement portfolio?

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years, potentially setting you up for a more prosperous retirement.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $564,547!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.