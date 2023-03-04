The Most Important Pages Every Advisor Website Should Have

If you’re an advisor and looking to generate more leads for your business, a strong website is a must. Its where potential clients can find you. Susan Theder, chief marketing, and experience officer at FMG Suite recently laid out the five most important pages every advisor website must have in an article for Financial Advisor Magazine. According to Theder, the most important page is the Home page. It gives people their first impression of you and should answer the following questions: Who do you serve, what problems do you solve, and what’s your visitor’s next step? Another must-have page is the About Us page as it’s the “place they go to meet you virtually.” But it shouldn’t look like a resume. Instead, it should include your story, why and how you got into the business, and information about your support staff. Next is the Services page, where you can list your service offerings, but you should write it from the client’s perspective. Include the challenges they are likely facing and outline how you will solve them. The fourth page is the Blog page, where you can share content to demonstrate your expertise. The fifth and final must-have page is the FAQ Page, where users can find answers to the most common questions a potential client may have.

