The Most Expensive Theme Parks Around the World: See Where Disney Ranks

Whether you're planning a domestic trip or one abroad, it's common to center a family vacation around a theme park. But, that can come with a hefty price tag depending on where you go.

To find the most expensive theme parks around the world, FloridaPanhandle analyzed and ranked 847 theme parks by the average cost of an adult admission, using data from TheParkDatabase. Even though just 118 of the 847 parks included in the study are located in the U.S., America takes up 16 of the 20 spots in the ranking of the most expensive parks in the world.

See which theme parks will cost you the most.

1. Disneyland Park

Location: Anaheim, California, United States

Adult admission price: $149

1. Disney California Adventure Park

Location: Anaheim, California, United States

Adult admission price: $149

3. Walt Disney World - Magic Kingdom

Location: Bay Lake, Florida, United States

Adult admission price: $122

4. Disneyland Paris - Walt Disney Studios Park

Location: Ile, France

Adult admission price: $116

4. Disneyland Paris - Disneyland Park

Location: Ile, France

Adult admission price: $116

6. Universal Studios Hollywood

Location: Los Angeles

Adult admission price: $109

7. Parque Xcaret

Location: Cancun, Mexico

Adult admission price: $107.65

8. Legoland, Dubai

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Adult admission price: $107.54

9. Universal Islands of Adventure

Location: Orlando, Florida, United States

Adult admission price: $102

9. Universal Studios Florida

Location: Orlando, Florida, United States

Adult admission price: $102

11. Walt Disney World - Disney's Animal Kingdom

Location: Orlando, Florida, United States

Adult admission price: $97

11. Walt Disney World - EPCOT

Location: Bay Lake, Florida, United States

Adult admission price: $97

11. SeaWorld Orlando

Location: Orlando, Florida, United States

Adult admission price: $97

11. Walt Disney World - Disney's Hollywood Studios

Location: Bay Lake, Florida, United States

Adult admission price: $97

15. Six Flags Magic Mountain

Location: Valencia, California, United States

Adult admission price: $93

16. Legoland California

Location: Carlsbad, California, United States

Adult admission price: $91

17. Legoland Florida

Location: Winter Haven, Florida, United States

Adult admission price: $89

18. Busch Gardens Tampa

Location: Tampa, Florida, United States

Adult admission price: $87

19. SeaWorld San Diego

Location: San Diego

Adult admission price: $84

19. Knott's Berry Farm

Location: Buena Park, California, United States

Adult admission price: $84

Data is sourced from FloridaPanhandle and is accurate as of Sept. 11, 2023.

