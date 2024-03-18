The Most Expensive States To Acquire A Dog

The dream of owning a dog doesn’t always match the reality of acquiring a new puppy.

In addition to the preparation of adding a dog to your life, there are also the costs of getting your new best friend, all of the accessories and supplies that you will need, and pet insurance to ensure your pup has the best chance at a healthy and long life.

The actual cost of bringing a dog home can vary depending on whether you choose a dog from a shelter, a rescue group or a breeder. Adoption or breeder fees can range from $110 to more than $13,000 for a purebred or designer dog. Where you live and the gender of the dog you choose can also affect how much you pay for your new companion.

To determine the true cost of pet ownership by state, we surveyed 10,000 dog owners, with 200 participants from each state, to determine how much it costs to welcome a dog into their family.

The Most Expensive States To Buy A Dog

1. Delaware

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to the family in Delaware, be prepared to spend the highest amount of any other state in the country.

The average price to acquire a dog in Delaware: $686.68

Only 6% of dog owners in Delaware report getting their dog for free, well below the national average of 23.8%.

Dog owners in Delaware are most likely to adopt a puppy (42%) than dogs of any other age.

Delaware dog owners say their priciest recurring dog-related expense is veterinary care.

2. Florida

Dog owners in Florida are more open to getting an older dog than a puppy, but pay a hefty price to welcome their new companion into the family.

The average price to acquire a dog in Florida: $599.25

Florida dog owners are most likely to have gotten their dog from a breeder (29.5%), just edging out those who received their dog as a gift (28%), and those who adopted from a shelter (27%).

Florida is among three states where dog owners are more likely to acquire a dog between the ages of 3 to 5 years old.

Florida dog owners report dog food as their biggest ongoing expense related to their pet.

3. New Hampshire

New Hampshire ranks as the third most expensive state for getting a dog, with a significant preference for breeder-purchased puppies among dog owners.

The average price to acquire a dog in New Hampshire: $576.41

A small percentage of New Hampshire dog owners (3.5%) paid more than $2,000 for their dog, which is one percentage point higher than the study's average.

Just over two-fifths (44.5%) of all dog owners in New Hampshire bought their dog from a breeder.

New Hampshire dog owners prefer puppies over older dogs, with over eight out of 10 (81.5%) owners saying their dog was a puppy when they acquired them.

4. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is the fourth most expensive state to acquire a dog in the country, with a majority of dog owners opting for puppies when bringing their dog home.

The average price to acquire a dog in Pennsylvania: $571.07

Nearly 10% of dog owners in Pennsylvania (9.5%) paid more than $2,000 for their dog, well above the national average of 2.5%.

Only 12% of dog owners in Pennsylvania got their dog for free, well below the national average of 23.8%.

More than half (57%) of Pennsylvania dog owners got their dog as a puppy.

5. South Carolina

South Carolina is among the priciest states for getting a dog, and most dog owners choose puppies from breeders.

The average price to acquire a dog in South Carolina: $548.23

14% of dog owners in South Carolina—the highest in the country—paid more than $2,000 for their dog.

The majority (70.5%) of South Carolina dog owners chose to bring home a puppy.

Close to half of the state’s dog owners (41%) bought their dog from a breeder.

6. New York

Most New Yorkers choose puppies over older dogs and turn to breeders to acquire their new best friend.

The average price to acquire a dog in New York: $539.03

A little more than half (52%) of dog owners in New York bought their dog from a breeder.

New Yorkers are also most likely to choose a puppy (53.5%) when getting a new dog.

In New York, dog owners say their biggest ongoing dog-related expense is purchasing dog food, which accounts for 31% of their overall costs.

7. Maryland

The seventh most expensive state to get a dog, Maryland dog owners prefer breeder-purchased pets.

The average price to acquire a dog in Maryland: $534.95

Nearly half of Maryland dog owners (48%) purchased their furry friends from a breeder, followed by those who chose to adopt a dog from a shelter (20.5%).

For pet parents in Maryland, veterinary care is the most common recurring dog-related expense, making up 31.5% of their costs.

8. North Dakota

North Dakota stands out as the only Midwestern state among the top 10 most expensive states to acquire a dog, with a notable preference for puppies from a breeder.

The average price to acquire a dog in North Dakota: $507.75

North Dakota is the only Midwestern state featured in the top 10 most expensive states to acquire a dog.

In North Dakota, 15% of pet parents got their most recent dog for free, which is lower than the national average of 23.8%.

Close to half of North Dakota dog owners were more likely to buy their dog from a breeder (46%) than from a shelter (22%).

More than three-quarters of North Dakota dog parents (76%) chose a puppy when bringing home a new dog.

9. Connecticut

Connecticut is the ninth most expensive state to acquire a dog, with dog owners most likely opting for a breeder-purchased puppy.

The average price to acquire a dog in Connecticut: $501.55

Most dog owners in Connecticut bought their pet from a breeder (40.5%).

Nearly three-quarters of dog owners in Connecticut (70%) chose to purchase a puppy.

Veterinary care ranked as the most costly recurring dog-related expense for dog owners in Connecticut (37%).

10. Vermont

Vermont stands out as the only state among the top 10 most expensive for acquiring a dog where the average purchase price is under $500.

The average price to acquire a dog in Vermont: $488.97

In Vermont, 5% of dog owners spent over $2,000 for their dog, which is twice the average national rate of 2.5%.

Pet parents in Vermont are most likely to buy a dog from a breeder (44.5%), followed by adopting from a shelter (26%).

Vermont dog owners most often adopt puppies, with 79% choosing puppies over older dogs.

The Least Expensive States To Buy A Dog

While getting a dog in the following U.S. states will cost you significantly less, potential dog owners should be prepared for other costly expenses, like toys and accessories, dog food and a lifetime of medical care.

1. Oklahoma

Oklahoma dog owners spend less than half the national average to acquire a dog.

The average price to acquire a dog in Oklahoma: $172.47

In Oklahoma, the average cost of acquiring a dog is $219 lower than the nationwide average of $391.

When choosing a dog, more than three-quarters of dog owners in Oklahoma (78%) went with a puppy over an older dog.

Nearly half of Oklahoma dog owners (43.5%) say their biggest ongoing expense related to their pet is dog food.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky is one of two states where dog owners can get a dog for less than $200.

The average price to acquire a dog in Kentucky: $196.17

Dog owners in Kentucky are more likely to buy their dog from a breeder (36.5%).

More than eight out of 10 (81.2%) dog owners in Kentucky prefer getting a puppy than an older dog.

3. Mississippi

Mississippi is one of the most affordable states for acquiring a dog, and many owners receive their pets as a gift.

The average price to acquire a dog in Mississippi: $212.94

About one in five (20.5%) dog owners in Mississippi say they received their dog as a gift, likely explaining why a high percentage (40.5%) say they paid nothing for their dog.

Nearly three-quarters (74.5%) of Mississippi dog owners chose to get a puppy.

4. Tennessee

In Tennessee, dog owners more often choose to get their dogs from breeders, and usually favor puppies.

The average price to acquire a dog in Tennessee: $233.67

In Tennessee, most dog owners (30%) purchased their dogs from a breeder, followed by adopting from a shelter (21.5%).

The majority of Tennesseans (82%) said they chose a puppy when they acquired their pet.

For more than half of Tennessee dog owners (56.5%), dog food is the most costly recurring expense.

5. Kansas

Kansas stands out as the only Midwestern state among the five least expensive states to acquire a dog, with more dog owners adopting from shelters than buying from breeders.

The average price to acquire a dog in Kansas: $246.19

Kansas is the only Midwestern state among the five least expensive states to acquire a dog.

Kansas dog owners are more likely to adopt from a shelter (30.5%) than to buy from a breeder (29%).

How Are Americans Acquiring Their Dogs?

Pet ownership is at an all-time high, with 66% of U.S. households now home to a pet. What may be surprising is how Americans are getting their new family members. The majority of dog owners say they chose to buy their dog from a breeder, followed closely by those turning to shelters to adopt their new furry friend.

The Majority of U.S. Dog Owners Report Buying Their Dog From a Breeder

More American dog owners (36%) said they purchased their dog from a breeder.

The second most common way to get a dog was by adopting one from a shelter (23%).

Almost one out of five (19%) dog owners say they received their dog as a gift.

About 10% of dog owners said they became a pet parent by rescuing a stray dog.

How Old Are Dogs When Americans Bring Them Home?

While an overwhelming majority of U.S. dog owners are opting for a playful puppy to bring home over an older dog, in places like California, Florida and Washington, it’s more popular for pet parents to adopt dogs between 3 to 5 years old.

Most Dog Owners Report Getting a Puppy

Seven out of 10 dog owners (70%) said they welcomed a puppy (between 0 to 2 years old) into their homes when they decided to become pet parents.

The next popular age group for getting a new dog is between 3 to 5 years old (21%).

Puppies were the top choice for dog owners in 47 states, but interestingly, pet parents in California, Florida and Washington, seem to prefer adopting dogs between 3 to 5 years old more often than any other age group.

What Recurring Dog-Related Costs Are Most Expensive For Pet Parents?

Dog owners report routine feeding costs to be the most costly ongoing expense for dog owners across the country, closely followed by veterinary care, with toys and treats being the third highest recurring expense.

Dog Owners Say Dog Food and Veterinary Care Are Their Most Costly Recurring Dog-Related Expenses

In 37 states, dog food was the costliest recurring expense for dog owners.

Veterinary care came in second as the most expensive recurring dog-related expense for dog owners.

While toys and treats were the third highest recurring expense for dog owners overall, they ranked as the No. 1 expense for dog owners in Iowa.

Nine percent of dog owners said grooming was their most expensive ongoing expense related to their dogs.

How Pet Insurance Can Help Save on Veterinary Care

While the joys of adding a dog to your family are immeasurable, the added expenses are not.

Once you’ve considered all the factors–from lifestyle to budget–and decided on the right dog to bring home, it’s time to do your research on pet insurance.

With dog owners across the country listing veterinary care as the second most expensive recurring expense, pet insurance can offset the financial burden of regular vet visits. It can also act as a financial safety net for unexpected medical emergencies for your dog.

The best time to get pet insurance is when you’ve brought your furry friend to their forever home. While there are some pet insurance companies that offer coverage for pre-existing conditions (with limitations), many companies will not cover expenses if they are related to illnesses or injuries that are already present at the time you choose coverage.

And similar to the cost of acquiring a dog, the cost of pet insurance will differ by state.

For instance, pet insurance in New York, which is among the top 10 most expensive states to get a dog, ranges from $10 to $43.

Meanwhile, pet insurance in California ranges from $31 to $77 a month.

Other factors that can affect the cost of pet insurance (aside from you live) include:

Coverage type: Choosing a comprehensive policy will cost more than an accident-only policy.

Choosing a comprehensive policy will cost more than an accident-only policy. Deductible: Choosing a higher deductible usually means a lower monthly cost.

Choosing a higher deductible usually means a lower monthly cost. Reimbursements: Choosing a higher level of reimbursement will mean higher costs for insurance.

Choosing a higher level of reimbursement will mean higher costs for insurance. Dog’s breed: Certain breeds are more expensive to insure than others for a host of reasons, including genetic medical conditions.

Certain breeds are more expensive to insure than others for a host of reasons, including genetic medical conditions. Dog’s age: Older dogs tend to cost more because their odds of illness or injury have gone up.

Pet insurance is one of those things you don’t think about until you need it, and then it’s too late.

There are many different types of pet plans and coverage available, so it’s best to do your homework to see what coverage each pet insurance plan offers.

While you can control how much you pay to get a dog, you can’t do much to change how much medical care costs. But you can ensure you can provide the best care possible to ensure a long and healthy life for your new best friend by considering pet insurance.

Methodology

This online survey of 10,000 dog owners (200 per state) was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected from September 21 to October 13, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 1.0 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

We asked respondents how much they paid for their dog, and how they became the owner of their dog, among other pet-related questions.

