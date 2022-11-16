The Most Dangerous States For Drivers

Car accidents are a risk each time you get behind the wheel. In fact, a collision occurs once every five seconds and someone is injured in a crash once every 10 seconds. With so many accidents, it’s not surprising motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for people under age 54 in the United States and the eighth leading cause of death for all age groups across the globe. Crashes also cause millions of car accident injuries each year.

While accidents can occur anywhere, some U.S. states have more dangerous roads than others. But which are the most dangerous states to drive in and which are the safest states to drive in?

To answer that question, the Forbes Advisor team recently analyzed five key metrics including fatal car accidents per capita by state, total number of people killed per capita, the percent change in fatalities from 2019-2020 and the percentage of accidents due to negligent driving. Here’s what the research showed.

Most Dangerous States to Drive in

The table below shows the most dangerous states to drive in across the United States.

With South Carolina, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and North Carolina all among the top 10 most dangerous states to drive in, the southern region of the U.S. has proved to be a high-risk place for motorists. Research has shown red states (which most southern states are) tend to have more traffic deaths, attributed to factors such as more rural roads, less stringent safety laws and lower income and education levels.

While many southern states are riskier places to drive, Montana's 150,446 miles of roadway are actually the most dangerous in the nation. The Big Sky State has a higher than average number of fatal accidents and deaths per capita. And the risk of a collision on Montana's roads has also increased by 16% since 2019. A low rate of seat belt use and a higher than average rate of drunk driving help to explain why Montana's roads can be so deadly.

Safest States to Drive in

The table below shows the safest states to drive in across the United States.

While motorists in the south face a higher collision risk, many of their northern neighbors enjoy safer roadways. In fact, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York and Delaware are all on the list of safest states to drive in, so motorists here are least likely to find themselves involved in an auto accident lawsuit.

Surprisingly, New Jersey actually has the safest roads in America, with a low rate of fatal car accidents per capita and some of the lowest rates of impaired driving and speeding-related fatalities in the United States.

This may come as a surprise to those who associate New Jersey with high rates of traffic congestion and poor road maintenance. However, the Garden State may enjoy these low fatality rates in part because of well-maintained rural roads and aggressive efforts to reduce fatalities in parts of the state such as Hoboken.

States With the Most Speeding Fatalities

Drivers in the following 10 states have a lead foot, as the data shows they experience the most speeding-related fatalities in the nation.

Speeding drivers can be found across all parts of the United States, with both South Carolina and Colorado experiencing more fatalities due to excessive speed than anyplace else in the U.S. A shocking 46% of fatal car accidents involve speeding in each of these two locations.

Both South Carolina and Colorado have more than five times the number of speeding-related accidents than Florida. The Sunshine State has the nation's lowest number of fatal crashes caused by drivers in a hurry, with just 9% of accidents involving excessive speed.

Hawaii and Missouri come in a close third and fourth to Colorado and South Carolina in terms of speeding-related fatalities. A total of 44% and 43% of accidents are attributed to speeding in these states respectively.

Hawaii's elevated level of speeding-related crashes may be higher in part because of a stricter definition for speeding. Speed limits on the Islands are lower than in many other parts of the country. Even urban freeways in Hawaii have a maximum speed of 60 mph -- far below the 85 mph limit that can be found on some Texas roadways.

States with the Most Impaired Driving Fatalities

Impaired driving significantly increases the risk of motor vehicle collisions. The following states see the most accidents related to drunk driving of any place in the nation.

In Montana, more than half of all collisions (51%) involve impaired motorists. The drunk driving culture in this state is one of the key reasons why Montana is the site of so many of the nation's motor vehicle collisions. Open containers were allowed in vehicles until 2005, ingraining some behaviors that still have not changed, and the libertarian slant has made it difficult to change attitudes.

Montana is not the only high-risk locale, though. Two New England States--Rhode Island and Connecticut--also see a substantial number of collisions related to impaired driving. Respectively, 49% and 46% of collisions in these states involve an impaired motorist.

The Safest and Most Dangerous States for Drivers

The table below shows how each state fares when it comes to driver safety. Find out how yours ranks and if it is among the most dangerous states to drive in or the safest states to drive in.

Conclusion

No matter where you live, accidents can happen. Fortunately, you can reduce your risk by following best practices for safe driving including obeying posted speed limits, avoiding driving after drinking and ensuring your car is well-equipped with advanced safety features.

If you are involved in an accident, it is also important to know your rights as state laws differ about who bears responsibility for covering car accident costs. Contacting a local attorney, such as one of the best personal injury lawyers in Los Angeles if you live in the City of Angels, can help you to get the compensation you deserve if a crash occurs.

Our Methodology

To determine the safest and most dangerous states for drivers, the Forbes Advisor team examined five key metrics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), including the number of fatal car accidents per capita, total number of people killed in car accidents per capita, the percent change in car accident fatalities from 2019 to 2020 and the percent of fatalities as a result of negligent driving. Each metric was given an individual weight to provide every state with a score scaled out of 100.

Number of Fatal Car Accidents per Capita – 25% of score

This metric includes the total number of car accidents that resulted in a fatality in each state from NHTSA that was then divided by state’s population to provide the rate per capita.

Total People Killed in Car Accidents per Capita – 25% of score

This metric includes the total number of people killed in fatal car accidents in each state from NHTSA that was then divided by state’s population to provide the rate per capita.

Percent of Fatalities from Speeding – 20% of score

This metric provides the amount of car accident fatalities in each state that are a result of the driver speeding and causing an accident on any roadway function class.

Percent of Fatalities from Impaired Driving – 20% of score

This metric provides the amount of car accident fatalities in each state that are a result of the driver having a blood alcohol concentration of .01+.

Percent Change in Total People Killed in Car Accidents – 10% of score

This metric compares the total people killed in car accidents from 2019 to 2020.

