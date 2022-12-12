The Most Confusing Market in Decades

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Will we get a recession? … majority expectations for tamed inflation … 2023 earnings estimates are absurdly divergent … how to invest despite this complicated market set-up

Market veterans will tell you that when most investors become convinced that a certain market dynamic is going to play out, the opposite often happens.



Today, 72% of the economists polled by the National Association of Business Economics predict a 2023 recession.



American CEOs put the number even higher. A survey from October found that 85% expect a recession next year.



And Bloomberg economists recently put the odds at 100%.



This is a great deal of certainty that a recession will happen…



Might it make sense to make a bullish market bet against it?



Before you answer, let’s consider inflation expectations.



Today, the majority opinion is that we’re beyond peak inflation and that 2023 will bring a substantial decline.



For example, Goldman Sachs believes inflation will be under 3% by the end of 2023.



Last Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey found that inflation expectations have fallen to their lowest level since 2021.



Even over in the bond market, the expectation is that inflation is on its way out. We can see this by looking at the 10-year Treasury yield, which has plummeted from 4.20% in October to roughly 3.57% as I write Monday morning.



This is a great deal of confidence that inflation is on its way out…



Might it make sense to make a bearish market bet against it?

Confused? Hang on, we’re not done yet

While it appears “recession in/inflation out” are the predominant narratives, there’s far greater disagreement when it comes to 2023 earnings expectations.



And as we see it, this is the most impactful variable for your portfolio.



To illustrate why, let’s say inflation is a whopping 10%, but a company grows its earnings by 50%.



In that case, overall earnings are fantastic. Investors will cheer and flood into the stock – even though the inflation rate is awful.



On the other hand, if inflation comes in at just 3%, but a company’s earnings are severely impacted, resulting in 0% growth, well, investors will bail – even though that 3% inflation rate is miles below the prior 10% inflation rate.



Earnings really move the needle. Whether inflation is high or low, whether a recession is awful or nonexistent, earnings are what drive the long-term performance of your portfolio.



So, how are 2023 earnings expectations coming in?



This is where we run into trouble.

Earnings expectations for 2023 are all over the board, depending on who you ask

The consensus estimate is for 5% earnings growth in 2023. And remember, most market watchers now expect a recession next year. So, this 5% earnings growth during a recession already raises an eyebrow. But let’s keep going.



What do fund managers expect for earnings?



Here’s CNBC:

No earnings apocalypse in 2023?



That seems to be the theme from a Bloomberg survey of 134 fund managers.



The managers collectively expect earnings to rise by an average of 10% next year (71% expected earnings to rise).

For context, the median earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 since 1990 is 12.3% according to Multpl.com. So, despite widespread recession expectations, fund managers believe earnings growth next year will be only slightly below normal.



On the other hand, many strategists are now far more negative. For example, Mike Wilson at Morgan Stanley thinks earnings will shrink 15% to 20% in 2023 (if that happens, we’re in for new lows in this bear market).



Then there’s David Kostin from Goldman Sachs who’s calling for 0% earnings growth.



So, we have forecasts for 2023-earnings-growth of -20%… to 0%… to +10%.



Great, very helpful.



As you might expect, this massive divergence in earnings forecasts is setting up an equally massive dispersion in expectations for where stocks go next year.



Here’s Bloomberg:

Where do we go next?



Judging by numbers compiled by my colleague Lu Wang, the dispersion in estimates for the coming year is the highest in more than a decade.



This chart shows the spread between the highest and lowest estimates back to 2008:

So, given all this uncertainty, how do we position ourselves for next year?

Have a good evening,



Jeff Remsburg

