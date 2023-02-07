Personal Finance

The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees

February 07, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

When considering the perfect spot to spend your golden years, you'll likely take many factors into account: cost of living, weather, proximity to loved ones and maybe even your ability to pursue hobbies that are important to you. Nothing says comfortable retirement quite like living near your family or access to great restaurants, nightlife or outdoor activities. One piece of the retirement-planning puzzle that can easily be overlooked is taxes. Though you won't be paying income tax anymore, there are other taxes to consider that can deplete your nest egg way too quickly. So, it's important to know what your ideal retirement city's tax situation looks like.

Related: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable
Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

In order to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees, GOBankingRates examined the 50 biggest U.S. cities in terms of population size, according to Zillow's December 2022 data, and scored them across five factors: estimated total taxes paid annually in retirement, the effective retirement tax rate in the state, the amount paid in property taxes annually, the estimated property tax rate and sales tax. Though many of the most tax-friendly cities owe their spot on the list to a 0% tax rate, a lack of retirement taxes didn't necessarily make a city "tax-friendly." For example, despite many cities having a 0% tax rate, such as Jacksonville, Florida, Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, to name a few, these cities are considered among the least tax-friendly due to a high sales tax and annual property taxes. 

Whether your retirement is years down the road or just around the corner, it's important to know how taxes will affect your outlook. Starting with the most tax-friendly cities for retirees, learn the best and worst places to retire when it comes to taxes.

11216, Florida, Horizontal, Jacksonville, States, america

1. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $311,325
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,646.26
  • Property tax rate: 0.85%
  • Sales tax: 7.5%
Pedestrians relax on John F.

2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $232,844
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,118.88
  • Property tax rate: 0.91%
  • Sales tax: 8.00%

Live Richer Podcast: How To Leverage Your Investments

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - January 12, 2016: Tourists enjoying the nightlife on the famous Fremont Street promenade Las Vegas, Navada.

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $444,189
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,198.16
  • Property tax rate: 0.72%
  • Sales tax: 8.38%
Louisville, Kentucky, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

4. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Annual retirement taxes: $289.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.41%
  • Home value: $232,664
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,093.98
  • Property tax rate: 0.90%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
Downtown Orlando, Florida Skyline at Sunset

5. Orlando, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $395,992
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,722.32
  • Property tax rate: 0.94%
  • Sales tax: 6.50%
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

6. Tampa, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $421,471
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,594.03
  • Property tax rate: 1.09%
  • Sales tax: 7.50%
Nashville,TN Dawn Aerial.

7. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $452,701
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,345.93
  • Property tax rate: 0.96%
  • Sales tax: 9.25%
People walk on Beale Street in Memphis Tennessee

8. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $152,239
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,100.90
  • Property tax rate: 1.38%
  • Sales tax: 9.75%
Miami, USA - November 26, 2011: People on Lincoln Road, Miami most famous pedestrian shopping street at November 26, 2011.

9. Miami, Florida

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $599,543
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,115.34
  • Property tax rate: 1.02%
  • Sales tax: 7.00%
Atlanta, Georgia, USA – July 26, 2015: Sunset panoramic aerial view of Atlanta skyline, with the Westin Peachtree Plaza skyscraper at its center, with a mobile sculpture of the SkyLounge rooftop terra - Image.

10. Atlanta, Georgia

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $440,627
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,758.77
  • Property tax rate: 1.08%
  • Sales tax: 8.90%
People visiting Chicago at dusk.

11. Chicago, Illinois

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $305,255
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,212.52
  • Property tax rate: 1.38%
  • Sales tax: 10.25%
Mesa, Arizona, USA - March 5, 2019: Daytime view of the Mesa Arts Center and Center/Main St station in the heart of the downtown district.

12. Mesa, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $962
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%
  • Home value: $432,970
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,554.52
  • Property tax rate: 0.59%
  • Sales tax: 8.30%
Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

13. Phoenix, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $1,015,662
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,937.83
  • Property tax rate: 0.59%
  • Sales tax: 8.60%
Seattle, Washington, USA - July 6, 2018: Pike Place Market or Public Market Center in summer season, Seattle, Washington, USA.

14. Seattle, Washington

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $1,015,662
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,937.83
  • Property tax rate: 0.88%
  • Sales tax: 10.25%
El Paso is a city in and the seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States.

15. El Paso, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $197,796
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,133.94
  • Property tax rate: 2.09%
  • Sales tax: 7.25%

16. Columbus, Ohio

  • Annual retirement taxes: $362
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0.51%
  • Home value: $252,668
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,219.56
  • Property tax rate: 1.67%
  • Sales tax: 7.50%
Long Island City, Famous Place, River, Skyscraper, USA.

17. New York City, New York

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,047
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%
  • Home value: $758,315
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,625.72
  • Property tax rate: 0.61%
  • Sales tax: 8.00%
Fresno, California, USA - 18 February 2019.

18. Fresno, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $377,825
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,455.86
  • Property tax rate: 0.65%
  • Sales tax: 7.98%
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

19. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,506
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.12%
  • Home value: $485,078
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,279.87
  • Property tax rate: 0.47%
  • Sales tax: 8.2%
Pittsburgh traffic trails on the highway junction between Fort Duquesne and Fort Pitt bridges.

20. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $230,500
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,117.10
  • Property tax rate: 2.22%
  • Sales tax: 7%
Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

21. Tucson, Arizona

  • Annual retirement taxes: $962.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%
  • Home value: $326,755
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,507.06
  • Property tax rate: 1.07%
  • Sales tax: 8.70%
Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

22. Sacramento, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $504,323
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,429.40
  • Property tax rate: 0.68%
  • Sales tax: 8.75%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

23. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%
  • Home value: $195,437
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,876.20
  • Property tax rate: 0.96%
  • Sales tax: 8.63%
San Antonio, Texas, USA - October 10, 2016: Exterior view of the historic Alamo in San Antonio, Texas with tourists.

24. San Antonio, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $295,096
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,256.04
  • Property tax rate: 2.12%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
The Boat House at the Gathering Place - a public park - with people looking down and dramatic lighting near dusk.

25. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%
  • Home value: $188,917
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,002.52
  • Property tax rate: 1.06%
  • Sales tax: 8.52%
Virginia Beach ocean

26. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,588.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.24%
  • Home value: $382,310
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,096.71
  • Property tax rate: 0.81%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
Denver, USA - People walking on a pedestrianized street in Denver's LoHi district, located near to the city centre.

27. Denver, Colorado

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,506.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.12%
  • Home value: $671,689
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,627.12
  • Property tax rate: 0.54%
  • Sales tax: 8.81%
Houston city skyline as night falls and people enjoying Eleanor Tinsley Park.

28. Houston, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $271,255
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,265.99
  • Property tax rate: 2.31%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
May 1, 2015 Dallas, TX USA: People are relaxing and picnicking in free music in the park event in Klyde Warren Park, uptown Dallas, TX.

29. Dallas, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $339,824
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,408.16
  • Property tax rate: 2.18%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
San Diego, United States of America - February 25, 2014: The Westfield Horton Plaza outdoor shopping mall in the Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego, southern California, United States of America.

30. San Diego, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,077,056
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,570.04
  • Property tax rate: 0.61%
  • Sales tax: 7.75%
people enjoy downtown Indianapolis in White River State park

31. Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,540.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.17%
  • Home value: $225,000
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,587.50
  • Property tax rate: 1.15%
  • Sales tax: 7.00%
Visitors at 1600 PA Avenue, the most famous residence in the United States.

32. Washington D.C.

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,987.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.80%
  • Home value: $811,968
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,735.05
  • Property tax rate: 0.46%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
Baltimore-MD

33. Baltimore, Maryland

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,693.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.38%
  • Home value: $203,443
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,339.59
  • Property tax rate: 1.15%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
Long Beach moored boats and placid life - Image.

34. Long Beach, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $874,519
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,684.37
  • Property tax rate: 0.65%
  • Sales tax: 10.25%
people attend Arts Festival in Fort Worth Texas

35. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: $0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $319,398
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,569.73
  • Property tax rate: 2.37%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
American Culture, Architecture, Building Exterior, Built Structure, Business, Canada, Center, City, Detroit, Detroit River, Downtown District, Ice, Ice Floe, Journey, Midwest USA, Ontario, Renaissance Center, River, Scenics, Sky, Skyline, The Americas, Travel, Travel Destinations, USA, Urban Scene, Waterfront, Winter, cobo hall, motor city, naias

36. Detroit, Michigan

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,263.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.78%
  • Home value: $66,896
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,384.75
  • Property tax rate: 2.07%
  • Sales tax: 6.00%
Los Angeles

37. Los Angeles

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,042,650
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,777.23
  • Property tax rate: 0.65%
  • Sales tax: 9.50%
visitors in downtown Raleigh North Carolina on Fayetteville Street

38. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.58%
  • Home value: $448,289
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,631.14
  • Property tax rate: 0.81%
  • Sales tax: 7.25%
Kansas City, United States - May 6, 2016: During the monthly Friday art walk on a warm spring afternoon, many people gather outside of a downtown restaurant as other people walk along the sidewalk.

39. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,481.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.08%
  • Home value: $226,047
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,870.80
  • Property tax rate: 1.27%
  • Sales tax: 8.86%
Women and men walking and jogging along the Downtown Oakland waterfront with Lake Merritt in the foreground.

40. Oakland, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,058,849
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,200.17
  • Property tax rate: 0.68%
  • Sales tax: 10.25%
SAN FRANCISCO, CA -31 AUG 2017- The Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco is the oldest Chinatown in the United States and the largest Chinese community outside Asia.

41. San Francisco, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,657,255
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,114.90
  • Property tax rate: 0.55%
  • Sales tax: 8.63%
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

42. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.58%
  • Home value: $396,954
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,168.02
  • Property tax rate: 1.05%
  • Sales tax: 7.25%
Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

43. Austin, Texas

  • Annual retirement taxes: 0
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 0%
  • Home value: $668,341
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $13,233.15
  • Property tax rate: 1.98%
  • Sales tax: 8.25%
pedestrians in Downtown San Jose California

44. San Jose, California

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%
  • Home value: $1,486,037
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,956.45
  • Property tax rate: 0.67%
  • Sales tax: 9.38%
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

45. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Annual retirement taxes: $$2,037.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.87%
  • Home value: $753,428
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,876.74
  • Property tax rate: 0.78%
  • Sales tax: 6.25%
Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque.

46. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Annual retirement taxes: $2,548
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 3.59%
  • Home value: $310,969
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,518.85
  • Property tax rate: 0.81%
  • Sales tax: 7.75%
Buffalo New York skyline

47. Buffalo, New York

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,047.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%
  • Home value: $207,184
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,490.38
  • Property tax rate: 2.65%
  • Sales tax: 8.75%
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

48. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Annual retirement taxes: $1,955.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 2.75%
  • Home value: $178,704
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,002.97
  • Property tax rate: 2.24%
  • Sales tax: 5.50%
Portland, Oregon, USA - November 28, 2011: Two women hike through a foggy forest in Portland, Oregon on a cold winter day.

49. Portland, Oregon

  • Annual retirement taxes: $3,212.
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 4.52%
  • Home value: $593,438
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,875.04
  • Property tax rate: 0.99%
  • Sales tax: 0%
Memorial Park and Rose Garden of Omaha, Nebraska.

50. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Annual retirement taxes: $3,146.00
  • Effective retirement tax rate: 4.43%
  • Home value: $266,993
  • Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,259.76
  • Property tax rate: 1.97%
  • Sales tax: 7.00%

More From GOBankingRates

Erica Corbin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market according to Zillow's December 2022 data and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees. Each city was scored on: (1) its estimated total amount paid in retirement taxes anually. This figure was calculated by state, assuming a single-filer turning 65 in 2022, receiving the national average annual amount in retirement benefits (sourced from the Social Security Administration's December 2022 Monthly Statistical Snapshot) and collecting the majority of their income from a retirement account (assuming retirement benefits account for 30% of total income, as estimated by the SSA Fact Sheet). (2) the effective retirement tax rate in each state, calculated as the percentage of total income paid in retirement taxes. (3) the average amount paid in property taxes annually, calculated by using Tax-Rates.org's Property Tax Calculator to apply the appropriate county, parish, or district's tax rates to the estimated 2022 median home value for each city (as sourced from Zillow's December 2022 Housing Data). (4) the estimated property tax rate in its county, parish, or district from Tax-Rates.org and (5) the sales tax rate in each city, according to Avalara. All 50 cities were then ranked according to their scores on the above 5 factors, with sales tax weighted at 0.5x the other factors.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.