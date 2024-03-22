The Mosaic Company (MOS) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Mosaic (MOS). Shares have lost about 0.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is The Mosaic Company due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Mosaic's Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

Mosaic reported a net income of $365.3 million or $1.11 per share in fourth-quarter 2023, down from a profit of $523.2 million or $1.52 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 71 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents.



Net sales declined nearly 29.7% year over year to $3.15 billion in the quarter. The metric, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 billion. Lower selling prices primarily caused the downside.

Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Potash segment were $758 million in the reported quarter, down around 33% from $1.1 billion in the prior-year quarter. Sales volumes totaled 2.6 million tons, up 37% year over year. The figure is higher than our estimate of 2.464 million tons. The segment’s gross margin declined to $99 per ton from $289 per ton in the year-ago quarter.



The Phosphate division’s net sales were $1.07 billion, down 18% from $1.3 billion in the prior-year period. Sales volumes in the segment totaled 1.6 million tons (flat year over year), lower than our estimate of 1.64 million tons. The gross margin in the quarter was $88 per ton, down from $148 per ton in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales in the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment were around $1.19 billion in the quarter, down about 37.7% year over year. Sales volume in the quarter fell 12% to 2.2 million tons. The gross margin in the quarter was $44 per ton, up from $11 per ton in the prior-year quarter.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, Mosaic had cash and cash equivalents of $349 million, down 52% year over year. Long-term debt was around $3.23 billion, down 34% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities declined nearly 43.7% year over year to $538.1 million in the reported quarter.

FY23 Results

For full-year 2023, Mosaic recorded a net income of $1.2 billion or $3.50 per share. The company's adjusted EBITDA for the same period stood at $2.8 billion, with adjusted EPS of $3.57. Mosaic's revenues for the year totaled $13.7 billion, down 28% year over year.

Outlook

In 2024, global grain and oilseed markets face tight conditions due to geopolitical unrest, extreme weather and reduced fertilization, straining production against solid demand from demographic shifts and renewable fuel consumption, per Mosaic. As a result, global stocks-to-use ratios for grains and oilseeds are expected to stay low. Favorable agricultural conditions incentivize growers to maximize yields and fertilizer use, significantly boosting demand for phosphate amid tight global supply.



China's fertilizer exports remain limited, supporting firm phosphate prices. In North America, robust demand persists after a prolonged Fall season and strong winter fill activities. For Brazil, Mosaic anticipates strong shipments fueled by favorable barter ratios, while in India, growers await higher government subsidies. Potash demand remains robust in North America, with Southeast Asia and Brazil showing improving demand, supported by adequate supply in the near term.



The company projects total capital expenditures for 2024 in the band of $1.1-$1.2 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -16.56% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, The Mosaic Company has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, The Mosaic Company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

The Mosaic Company is part of the Zacks Fertilizers industry. Over the past month, CF Industries (CF), a stock from the same industry, has gained 7.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2023 more than a month ago.

CF reported revenues of $1.57 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -39.8%. EPS of $1.49 for the same period compares with $4.35 a year ago.

For the current quarter, CF is expected to post earnings of $1.45 per share, indicating a change of -49.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.2% over the last 30 days.

CF has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

