The Moody's (NYSE:MCO) Share Price Has Gained 249%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 249% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 16% in about a quarter.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Moody's achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 19% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 28% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MCO Earnings Per Share Growth June 10th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Moody's the TSR over the last 5 years was 268%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Moody's shareholders gained a total return of 32% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 30% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Moody's better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Moody's .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

