The Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) First-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 6.0% to US$91.25 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. Revenues of US$1.2b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.59, missing estimates by 3.3%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:MNST Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the 16 analysts covering Monster Beverage are now predicting revenues of US$5.34b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 3.7% to US$2.64 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.69 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$102, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Monster Beverage analyst has a price target of US$118 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$73.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Monster Beverage's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Monster Beverage to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$102, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Monster Beverage going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Monster Beverage you should know about.

