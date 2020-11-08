The Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Overall results were decent, with revenues of US$11m beating estimates by5,293%. Statutory losses were subsequently less thanthe analysts had expected, at US$1.96 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:MRTX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, Mirati Therapeutics' twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$23.6m in 2021. This would be a substantial 93% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are predicted to creep up to US$8.37. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$22.6m and losses of US$8.60 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$221, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Mirati Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$262 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$176. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 93%, in line with its 96% annual growth over the past year. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 20% next year. So although Mirati Therapeutics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$221, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mirati Therapeutics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Mirati Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mirati Therapeutics you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.