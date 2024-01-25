Having an emergency fund with three to six months’ worth of living expenses can ensure you’re financially prepared in the case of a job loss, medical emergency or other unexpected expense — but most Americans don’t have sufficient savings. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 50% of Americans have $500 or less in their savings account, with 36% having $100 or less.
While the emergency savings you need will vary depending on the cost of living where you live, even in the most affordable major cities in America, $500 won’t be enough to keep you afloat for one month, let alone six.
To find the minimum emergency fund needed in the 50 largest cities in the U.S. by population, GOBankingRates determined the cost to cover necessary expenses, including groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation, and found the amount you would need in savings to cover these costs for three to six months.
Here’s a look at the minimum emergency savings needed in America’s 50 largest cities, ranked from most to least expensive.
Key Findings
- You would need over $50,000 for a six-month emergency fund if you live in San Francisco.
- In the three largest cities — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — you would need over $20,000 for a six-month emergency fund.
- You would still need over $10,000 for a six-month emergency fund in Detroit, the populous city with the lowest cost of living.
1. San Francisco
- Total annual expenditures: $104,729
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $26,182
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $34,910
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $43,637
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $52,365
2. San Jose, California
- Total annual expenditures: $92,516
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $23,129
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $30,839
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $38,548
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $46,258
3. Oakland, California
- Total annual expenditures: $76,212
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $19,053
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $25,404
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $31,755
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $38,106
4. Los Angeles
- Total annual expenditures: $70,320
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,580
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $23,440
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $29,300
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $35,160
5. Seattle
- Total annual expenditures: $68,909
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,227
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,970
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,712
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,455
6. San Diego
- Total annual expenditures: $68,792
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,198
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,971
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,663
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,396
7. New York
- Total annual expenditures: $64,726
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,181
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,575
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,969
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,363
8. Washington
- Total annual expenditures: $64,264
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,066
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,421
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,777
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,132
9. Long Beach, California
- Total annual expenditures: $63,056
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,764
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,019
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,273
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,528
10. Boston
- Total annual expenditures: $62,593
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,648
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $20,864
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,081
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,297
11. Denver
- Total annual expenditures: $53,529
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,382
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,843
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $22,304
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,765
12. Portland, Oregon
- Total annual expenditures: $52,587
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,147
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,529
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,911
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,294
13. Austin, Texas
- Total annual expenditures: $52,052
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,013
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,351
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,688
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,026
14. Aurora, Colorado
- Total annual expenditures: $48,570
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,143
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,190
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,238
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,285
15. Sacramento, California
- Total annual expenditures: $48,429
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,107
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,143
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,179
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,214
16. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Total annual expenditures: $45,421
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,355
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $15,140
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,926
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,711
17. Miami
- Total annual expenditures: $44,517
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,129
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,839
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,549
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,259
18. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Total annual expenditures: $43,083
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,771
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,361
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,951
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,542
19. Minneapolis
- Total annual expenditures: $42,329
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,582
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,110
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,637
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,165
20. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Total annual expenditures: $41,721
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,430
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,907
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,384
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,861
21. Mesa, Arizona
- Total annual expenditures: $41,575
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,394
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,858
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,323
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,787
22. Las Vegas
- Total annual expenditures: $41,297
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,324
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,766
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,207
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,648
23. Phoenix
- Total annual expenditures: $41,287
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,322
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,762
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,203
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,644
24. Nashville, Tennessee
- Total annual expenditures: $41,140
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,285
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,713
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,142
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,570
25. Atlanta
- Total annual expenditures: $41,086
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,271
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,695
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,119
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,543
26. Fresno, California
- Total annual expenditures: $40,667
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,167
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,556
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,944
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,333
27. Bakersfield, California
- Total annual expenditures: $40,305
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,076
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,435
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,794
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,152
28. Chicago
- Total annual expenditures: $40,179
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,045
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,393
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,741
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,089
29. Omaha, Nebraska
- Total annual expenditures: $38,721
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,680
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,907
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,134
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $19,360
30. Arlington, Texas
- Total annual expenditures: $37,448
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,362
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,483
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,603
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,724
31. Dallas
- Total annual expenditures: $37,373
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,343
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,458
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,572
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,686
32. Fort Worth, Texas
- Total annual expenditures: $37,119
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,280
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,373
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,466
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,560
33. Philadelphia
- Total annual expenditures: $36,396
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,099
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,132
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,165
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,198
34. Tucson, Arizona
- Total annual expenditures: $36,320
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,080
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,107
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,133
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,160
35. Jacksonville, Florida
- Total annual expenditures: $35,898
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,975
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,966
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,958
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,949
36. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Total annual expenditures: $35,513
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,878
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,838
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,797
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,757
37. Houston
- Total annual expenditures: $34,828
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,707
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,609
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,512
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,414
38. San Antonio
- Total annual expenditures: $34,248
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,562
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,416
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,270
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,124
39. Columbus, Ohio
- Total annual expenditures: $34,155
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,539
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,385
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,077
40. Wichita, Kansas
- Total annual expenditures: $33,222
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,305
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,842
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,611
41. Kansas City, Missouri
- Total annual expenditures: $33,141
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,285
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,047
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,809
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,570
42. Louisville, Kentucky
- Total annual expenditures: $32,770
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,193
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,923
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,654
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,385
43. Milwaukee
- Total annual expenditures: $32,660
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,165
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,887
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,608
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,330
44. Baltimore
- Total annual expenditures: $32,576
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,144
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,859
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,573
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,288
45. Indianapolis
- Total annual expenditures: $32,439
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,110
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,813
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,516
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,219
46. Oklahoma City
- Total annual expenditures: $31,947
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,987
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,649
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,311
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,973
47. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Total annual expenditures: $31,179
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,795
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,393
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,992
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,590
48. El Paso, Texas
- Total annual expenditures: $30,010
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,503
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,003
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,504
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,005
49. Memphis, Tennessee
- Total annual expenditures: $29,349
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,337
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $9,783
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,229
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $14,674
50. Detroit
- Total annual expenditures: $26,204
- Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $6,551
- Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $8,735
- Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $10,919
- Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $13,102
Methodology: GOBankingRates defined the minimum emergency savings needed in every state as the amount needed to afford three to six months of living expenses. GOBankingRates used the top 50 cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey and cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Calculations included only the necessary expenses from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey: groceries (“food at home”), housing (“shelter”), utilities (“utilities, fuels and public services”), transportation (“gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” + “other vehicle expenses”), healthcare and miscellaneous. Using the cost of living index and the average expenditure cost, one month’s expenses were calculated and extrapolated for three to six months. This estimate captures the minimum emergency savings needed in the top 50 US cities to cover basic expenses for three to six months. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 19, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The (Minimum) Emergency Savings Needed in America’s 50 Largest Cities
