Having an emergency fund with three to six months’ worth of living expenses can ensure you’re financially prepared in the case of a job loss, medical emergency or other unexpected expense — but most Americans don’t have sufficient savings. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 50% of Americans have $500 or less in their savings account, with 36% having $100 or less.

While the emergency savings you need will vary depending on the cost of living where you live, even in the most affordable major cities in America, $500 won’t be enough to keep you afloat for one month, let alone six.

To find the minimum emergency fund needed in the 50 largest cities in the U.S. by population, GOBankingRates determined the cost to cover necessary expenses, including groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation, and found the amount you would need in savings to cover these costs for three to six months.

Here’s a look at the minimum emergency savings needed in America’s 50 largest cities, ranked from most to least expensive.

Key Findings

You would need over $50,000 for a six-month emergency fund if you live in San Francisco.

In the three largest cities — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — you would need over $20,000 for a six-month emergency fund.

You would still need over $10,000 for a six-month emergency fund in Detroit, the populous city with the lowest cost of living.

1. San Francisco

Total annual expenditures: $104,729

$104,729 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $26,182

$26,182 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $34,910

$34,910 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $43,637

$43,637 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $52,365

2. San Jose, California

Total annual expenditures: $92,516

$92,516 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $23,129

$23,129 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $30,839

$30,839 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $38,548

$38,548 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $46,258

3. Oakland, California

Total annual expenditures: $76,212

$76,212 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $19,053

$19,053 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $25,404

$25,404 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $31,755

$31,755 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $38,106

4. Los Angeles

Total annual expenditures: $70,320

$70,320 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,580

$17,580 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $23,440

$23,440 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $29,300

$29,300 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $35,160

5. Seattle

Total annual expenditures: $68,909

$68,909 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,227

$17,227 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,970

$22,970 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,712

$28,712 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,455

6. San Diego

Total annual expenditures: $68,792

$68,792 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,198

$17,198 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,971

$22,971 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,663

$28,663 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,396

7. New York

Total annual expenditures: $64,726

$64,726 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,181

$16,181 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,575

$21,575 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,969

$26,969 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,363

8. Washington

Total annual expenditures: $64,264

$64,264 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,066

$16,066 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,421

$21,421 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,777

$26,777 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,132

9. Long Beach, California

Total annual expenditures: $63,056

$63,056 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,764

$15,764 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,019

$21,019 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,273

$26,273 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,528

10. Boston

Total annual expenditures: $62,593

$62,593 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,648

$15,648 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $20,864

$20,864 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,081

$26,081 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,297

11. Denver

Total annual expenditures: $53,529

$53,529 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,382

$13,382 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,843

$17,843 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $22,304

$22,304 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,765

12. Portland, Oregon

Total annual expenditures: $52,587

$52,587 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,147

$13,147 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,529

$17,529 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,911

$21,911 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,294

13. Austin, Texas

Total annual expenditures: $52,052

$52,052 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,013

$13,013 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,351

$17,351 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,688

$21,688 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,026

14. Aurora, Colorado

Total annual expenditures: $48,570

$48,570 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,143

$12,143 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,190

$16,190 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,238

$20,238 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,285

15. Sacramento, California

Total annual expenditures: $48,429

$48,429 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,107

$12,107 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,143

$16,143 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,179

$20,179 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,214

16. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Total annual expenditures: $45,421

$45,421 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,355

$11,355 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $15,140

$15,140 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,926

$18,926 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,711

17. Miami

Total annual expenditures: $44,517

$44,517 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,129

$11,129 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,839

$14,839 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,549

$18,549 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,259

18. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Total annual expenditures: $43,083

$43,083 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,771

$10,771 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,361

$14,361 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,951

$17,951 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,542

19. Minneapolis

Total annual expenditures: $42,329

$42,329 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,582

$10,582 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,110

$14,110 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,637

$17,637 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,165

20. Raleigh, North Carolina

Total annual expenditures: $41,721

$41,721 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,430

$10,430 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,907

$13,907 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,384

$17,384 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,861

21. Mesa, Arizona

Total annual expenditures: $41,575

$41,575 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,394

$10,394 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,858

$13,858 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,323

$17,323 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,787

22. Las Vegas

Total annual expenditures: $41,297

$41,297 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,324

$10,324 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,766

$13,766 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,207

$17,207 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,648

23. Phoenix

Total annual expenditures: $41,287

$41,287 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,322

$10,322 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,762

$13,762 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,203

$17,203 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,644

24. Nashville, Tennessee

Total annual expenditures: $41,140

$41,140 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,285

$10,285 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,713

$13,713 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,142

$17,142 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,570

25. Atlanta

Total annual expenditures: $41,086

$41,086 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,271

$10,271 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,695

$13,695 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,119

$17,119 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,543

26. Fresno, California

Total annual expenditures: $40,667

$40,667 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,167

$10,167 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,556

$13,556 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,944

$16,944 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,333

27. Bakersfield, California

Total annual expenditures: $40,305

$40,305 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,076

$10,076 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,435

$13,435 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,794

$16,794 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,152

28. Chicago

Total annual expenditures: $40,179

$40,179 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,045

$10,045 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,393

$13,393 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,741

$16,741 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,089

29. Omaha, Nebraska

Total annual expenditures: $38,721

$38,721 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,680

$9,680 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,907

$12,907 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,134

$16,134 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $19,360

30. Arlington, Texas

Total annual expenditures: $37,448

$37,448 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,362

$9,362 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,483

$12,483 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,603

$15,603 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,724

31. Dallas

Total annual expenditures: $37,373

$37,373 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,343

$9,343 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,458

$12,458 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,572

$15,572 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,686

32. Fort Worth, Texas

Total annual expenditures: $37,119

$37,119 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,280

$9,280 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,373

$12,373 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,466

$15,466 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,560

33. Philadelphia

Total annual expenditures: $36,396

$36,396 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,099

$9,099 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,132

$12,132 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,165

$15,165 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,198

34. Tucson, Arizona

Total annual expenditures: $36,320

$36,320 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,080

$9,080 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,107

$12,107 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,133

$15,133 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,160

35. Jacksonville, Florida

Total annual expenditures: $35,898

$35,898 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,975

$8,975 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,966

$11,966 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,958

$14,958 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,949

36. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Total annual expenditures: $35,513

$35,513 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,878

$8,878 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,838

$11,838 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,797

$14,797 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,757

37. Houston

Total annual expenditures: $34,828

$34,828 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,707

$8,707 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,609

$11,609 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,512

$14,512 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,414

38. San Antonio

Total annual expenditures: $34,248

$34,248 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,562

$8,562 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,416

$11,416 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,270

$14,270 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,124

39. Columbus, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $34,155

$34,155 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,539

$8,539 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,385

$11,385 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231

$14,231 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,077

40. Wichita, Kansas

Total annual expenditures: $33,222

$33,222 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,305

$8,305 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,842

$13,842 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231

$14,231 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,611

41. Kansas City, Missouri

Total annual expenditures: $33,141

$33,141 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,285

$8,285 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,047

$11,047 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,809

$13,809 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,570

42. Louisville, Kentucky

Total annual expenditures: $32,770

$32,770 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,193

$8,193 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,923

$10,923 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,654

$13,654 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,385

43. Milwaukee

Total annual expenditures: $32,660

$32,660 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,165

$8,165 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,887

$10,887 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,608

$13,608 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,330

44. Baltimore

Total annual expenditures: $32,576

$32,576 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,144

$8,144 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,859

$10,859 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,573

$13,573 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,288

45. Indianapolis

Total annual expenditures: $32,439

$32,439 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,110

$8,110 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,813

$10,813 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,516

$13,516 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,219

46. Oklahoma City

Total annual expenditures: $31,947

$31,947 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,987

$7,987 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,649

$10,649 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,311

$13,311 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,973

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total annual expenditures: $31,179

$31,179 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,795

$7,795 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,393

$10,393 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,992

$12,992 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,590

48. El Paso, Texas

Total annual expenditures: $30,010

$30,010 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,503

$7,503 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,003

$10,003 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,504

$12,504 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,005

49. Memphis, Tennessee

Total annual expenditures: $29,349

$29,349 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,337

$7,337 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $9,783

$9,783 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,229

$12,229 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $14,674

50. Detroit

Total annual expenditures: $26,204

$26,204 Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $6,551

$6,551 Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $8,735

$8,735 Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $10,919

$10,919 Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $13,102

Methodology: GOBankingRates defined the minimum emergency savings needed in every state as the amount needed to afford three to six months of living expenses. GOBankingRates used the top 50 cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey and cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Calculations included only the necessary expenses from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey: groceries (“food at home”), housing (“shelter”), utilities (“utilities, fuels and public services”), transportation (“gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” + “other vehicle expenses”), healthcare and miscellaneous. Using the cost of living index and the average expenditure cost, one month’s expenses were calculated and extrapolated for three to six months. This estimate captures the minimum emergency savings needed in the top 50 US cities to cover basic expenses for three to six months. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 19, 2024.

