The (Minimum) Emergency Savings Needed in America’s 50 Largest Cities

January 25, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Having an emergency fund with three to six months’ worth of living expenses can ensure you’re financially prepared in the case of a job loss, medical emergency or other unexpected expense — but most Americans don’t have sufficient savings. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 50% of Americans have $500 or less in their savings account, with 36% having $100 or less.

While the emergency savings you need will vary depending on the cost of living where you live, even in the most affordable major cities in America, $500 won’t be enough to keep you afloat for one month, let alone six.

To find the minimum emergency fund needed in the 50 largest cities in the U.S. by population, GOBankingRates determined the cost to cover necessary expenses, including groceries, healthcare, housing, utilities and transportation, and found the amount you would need in savings to cover these costs for three to six months.

Here’s a look at the minimum emergency savings needed in America’s 50 largest cities, ranked from most to least expensive.

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

Key Findings

  • You would need over $50,000 for a six-month emergency fund if you live in San Francisco.
  • In the three largest cities — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — you would need over $20,000 for a six-month emergency fund.
  • You would still need over $10,000 for a six-month emergency fund in Detroit, the populous city with the lowest cost of living.

Financial district of San Francisco at sunrise.

1. San Francisco

  • Total annual expenditures: $104,729
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $26,182
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $34,910
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $43,637
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $52,365

Downtown San Jose skyline with palm trees at night.

2. San Jose, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $92,516
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $23,129
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $30,839
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $38,548
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $46,258
A long-range shot of the Oakland skyline from the banks of Lake Merritt.

3. Oakland, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $76,212
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $19,053
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $25,404
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $31,755
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $38,106
Los Angeles Downtown Skyline at sunrise from Griffith Park with the Observatory in the Foreground.

4. Los Angeles

  • Total annual expenditures: $70,320
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,580
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $23,440
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $29,300
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $35,160
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

5. Seattle

  • Total annual expenditures: $68,909
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,227
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,970
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,712
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,455

The skyline of downtown San Diego, California shot from an orbiting helicopter of San Diego Bay.

6. San Diego

  • Total annual expenditures: $68,792
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $17,198
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $22,971
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $28,663
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $34,396
Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

7. New York

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,726
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,181
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,575
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,969
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,363
Washington DC, USA skyline on the Potomac River with Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and Arlington Memorial Bridge.

8. Washington

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,264
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $16,066
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,421
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,777
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $32,132
Long Beach marina with recreational boats and city skyline at Long Beach, CA.

9. Long Beach, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $63,056
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,764
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $21,019
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,273
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,528

Boston Massachusetts highest paid nurses

10. Boston

  • Total annual expenditures: $62,593
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $15,648
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $20,864
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $26,081
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $31,297
Snow covered Longs Peak, part of the Rocky Mountains stands tall in the background with the Downtown Denver skyscrapers as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings filling the skyline.

11. Denver

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,529
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,382
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,843
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $22,304
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,765
steel bridge over water with cityscape and skyline in portland.

12. Portland, Oregon

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,587
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,147
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,529
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,911
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,294

Colorful sunrise of modern urban skyline of Austin Texas USA

13. Austin, Texas

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,052
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $13,013
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $17,351
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $21,688
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $26,026
Aurora-Colorado

14. Aurora, Colorado

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,570
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,143
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,190
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,238
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,285
Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

15. Sacramento, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,429
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $12,107
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $16,143
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $20,179
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $24,214
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

16. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,421
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,355
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $15,140
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,926
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,711

Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

17. Miami

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,517
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $11,129
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,839
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $18,549
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $22,259
Virginia Beach’s coastal skyline with hotels and condominium towers, and with the Virginia Beach coastline and people in the foreground.

18. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,083
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,771
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,361
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,951
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,542
Minneapolis skyline

19. Minneapolis

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,329
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,582
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $14,110
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,637
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $21,165
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

20. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,721
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,430
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,907
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,384
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,861

Mesa Arizona

21. Mesa, Arizona

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,575
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,394
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,858
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,323
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,787
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

22. Las Vegas

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,297
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,324
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,766
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,207
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,648
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

23. Phoenix

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,287
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,322
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,762
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,203
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,644
Nashville Tennessee downtown skyline at Shelby Street Bridge.

24. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,140
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,285
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,713
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,142
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,570

High-angle view of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums - Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

25. Atlanta

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,086
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,271
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,695
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $17,119
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,543
Fresno downtown skyline view with a clear blue sky in the background.

26. Fresno, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $40,667
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,167
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,556
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,944
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,333
Bakersfield

27. Bakersfield, California

  • Total annual expenditures: $40,305
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,076
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,435
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,794
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,152
Chicago Skyline aerial view with road by the beach.

28. Chicago

  • Total annual expenditures: $40,179
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $10,045
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,393
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,741
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $20,089
Omaha Lincoln

29. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Total annual expenditures: $38,721
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,680
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,907
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $16,134
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $19,360

Arlington, TX, United States - May 17, 2016: Aerial view of AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys football team.

30. Arlington, Texas

  • Total annual expenditures: $37,448
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,362
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,483
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,603
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,724
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

31. Dallas

  • Total annual expenditures: $37,373
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,343
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,458
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,572
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,686
Fort Worth downtown skyline from a freeway offramp.

32. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Total annual expenditures: $37,119
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,280
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,373
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,466
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,560
Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

33. Philadelphia

  • Total annual expenditures: $36,396
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,099
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,132
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,165
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,198

Tucson Arizona skyline

34. Tucson, Arizona

  • Total annual expenditures: $36,320
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $9,080
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $12,107
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $15,133
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $18,160
Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

35. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Total annual expenditures: $35,898
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,975
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,966
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,958
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,949
Downtown Albuquerque New Mexico

36. Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Total annual expenditures: $35,513
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,878
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,838
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,797
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,757
The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

37. Houston

  • Total annual expenditures: $34,828
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,707
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,609
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,512
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,414
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown city skyline

38. San Antonio

  • Total annual expenditures: $34,248
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,562
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,416
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,270
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,124

This is a photograph of the Columbus, Ohio skyline taken from near Bicentennial Park on the winter solstice, 2015.

39. Columbus, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $34,155
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,539
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,385
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $17,077
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

40. Wichita, Kansas

  • Total annual expenditures: $33,222
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,305
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $13,842
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $14,231
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,611
tropical plant by KCMO skyline.

41. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Total annual expenditures: $33,141
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,285
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $11,047
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,809
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,570
The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

42. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Total annual expenditures: $32,770
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,193
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,923
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,654
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,385

Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

43. Milwaukee

  • Total annual expenditures: $32,660
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,165
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,887
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,608
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,330
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

44. Baltimore

  • Total annual expenditures: $32,576
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,144
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,859
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,573
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,288
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

45. Indianapolis

  • Total annual expenditures: $32,439
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $8,110
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,813
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,516
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $16,219
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

46. Oklahoma City

  • Total annual expenditures: $31,947
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,987
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,649
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $13,311
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,973

Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

47. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total annual expenditures: $31,179
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,795
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,393
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,992
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,590
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

48. El Paso, Texas

  • Total annual expenditures: $30,010
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,503
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $10,003
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,504
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $15,005
Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

49. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Total annual expenditures: $29,349
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $7,337
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $9,783
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $12,229
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $14,674
Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

50. Detroit

  • Total annual expenditures: $26,204
  • Savings need for a 3-month emergency fund: $6,551
  • Savings need for a 4-month emergency fund: $8,735
  • Savings need for a 5-month emergency fund: $10,919
  • Savings need for a 6-month emergency fund: $13,102

Methodology: GOBankingRates defined the minimum emergency savings needed in every state as the amount needed to afford three to six months of living expenses. GOBankingRates used the top 50 cities by population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey and cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Calculations included only the necessary expenses from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey: groceries (“food at home”), housing (“shelter”), utilities (“utilities, fuels and public services”), transportation (“gasoline, other fuels and motor oil” + “other vehicle expenses”), healthcare and miscellaneous. Using the cost of living index and the average expenditure cost, one month’s expenses were calculated and extrapolated for three to six months. This estimate captures the minimum emergency savings needed in the top 50 US cities to cover basic expenses for three to six months. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 19, 2024.

