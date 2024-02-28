The Millionaire’s Watchlist: 3 Stocks Set for a Meteoric Rise

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the stock market, identifying potential millionaire-making stocks can lead to a situation like finding needles in a haystack. However, under ongoing volatility, three companies have emerged as prime contenders for high returns. Beyond names, these companies hold a strategic edge, rapid growth capabilities, and solid market strategies.

The first one stands at the edge of AI-based solutions, leveraging strategic partnerships and an operational edge to propel its valuation. Meanwhile, the second one defies macro uncertainties with solid top-line growth through higher client engagement. And finally the third is making ripples in the pharmaceutical sector with its edgy drug. The company is experiencing a surge in top-line based on the drug’s widespread adoption.

Let’s delve into the fundamentals behind these millionaire-making stocks and learn how they can turn investments into massive wealth.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

Top-line Diversification and market expansion, operational edge, and strategic partnerships may provide potency for BigBear.ai’s (NYSE:BBAI) valuation boom. For instance, even with a 16.4% year-over-year (YOY) decline in revenue in Q3 2023, BigBear.ai suggests solidity through its strategic partnerships and expansions. The acquisition of Pangiam (the market leader in Vision AI) is a strategic move to widen BigBear.ai’s market lead and enrich its offerings.

Additionally, the focus on commercial enterprise sectors suggests an effort to diversify the top-line beyond traditional clientele, such as the Air Force. BigBear.ai’s focus on the operational edge can be observed in its attainment of positive cash from operations, net income, and positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2023.

Despite the revenue decline, BigBear.ai reported a gross margin of 24.7% in Q3 2023, suggesting a sustained positive bottom line. As a result, net income improved considerably from a loss of $16.1 million in Q3 2022 to a profit of $4.0 million in Q3 2023. This was primarily based on non-cash income related to changes in the fair value of warrants. Similarly, cash provided by operations was $6.6 million in Q3 2023, leading to a boost in cash balance to $32.2 million as of September 30, 2023.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services (AWS) strengthens BigBear.ai’s target of AI-driven solutions, specifically in supply chain and logistics operations. Moreover, the extension and expansion of partnerships, like the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, suggest the company’s fundamental capability to leverage existing relationships for growth and advancement.

Overall, thought leadership in shaping regulatory frameworks for AI indicates BigBear.ai’s sharp approach to industry engagement and its focus on deriving high valuations.

Unisys (UIS)

For Unisys (NYSE:UIS), top-line growth with client engagement supports a solid valuation expansion. Despite economic uncertainties, Unisys maintained top-line expansion both annually and quarterly.

For instance, Unisys attained notable top line growth despite macro uncertainties. In 2023, revenue increased by 1.8% and 1.6% in constant currency. Notably, excluding license and support (L&S), revenue grew by 4.9%. Similarly, Q4 revenue reached $558 million, with a 0.1% YOY increase. Excluding L&S, Q4 revenue increased by 6.8% YOY. This suggests that the top line growth was even stronger, pointing out the core strength of Unisys’ non-L&S solutions portfolio.

On the other hand, the digital workplace services (DWS) segment experienced considerable growth, with Q4 revenue up by 6.3% YOY. The enterprise computing solutions (ECS) segment saw a decline in Q4 revenue of 12.2%, primarily due to lower L&S revenue. It was partially offset by growth in specialized services and next-generation computing. Here, DWS holds growth potential. Meanwhile, ECS derived flexibility to adapt to market shifts.

At its core, Unisys strengthened its client relationships and derived solid client loyalty, which is crucial for sustainable growth. In 2023, it renewed 96% of contracts worth over $1 million in total contract value (TCV). Specifically, Q4 total contract value (TCV) increased considerably, driving 2023 TCV growth of 3%.

New business TCV saw substantial quarterly and annual growth, primarily derived from expansion with existing clients. Marketing efforts included digital campaigns, and improved visibility and rankings among analysts and advisors influenced client purchasing decisions.

Finally, the high contract renewal rate signifies client satisfaction and loyalty, providing a stable revenue base. Thus, the considerable growth in new business TCV from existing clients indicates a sharp relationship and upselling edge.

Ardelyx (ARDX)

IBSRELA’s growth potential may continue to boost the valuation potential of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX). In Q4 2023, Ardelyx delivered $28.1 million in U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA, marking a 26% sequential increase from Q3 2023.

On an annual basis, Ardelyx recorded $80.1 million of IBSRELA net product sales revenue in 2023. This is a substantial increase from $15.6 million in 2022. The company expects IBSRELA’s U.S. net product sales revenue for 2024 to be between $140 million and $150 million. So, this projection indicates a considerable growth trajectory. Fundamentally, the constant and persistent growth in revenue suggests solid market demand and the sharpness of Ardelyx’s commercial strategy for IBSRELA.

Moreover, increasing prescription rates and an expanding user base signify growing acceptance and adoption of IBSRELA among healthcare practitioners, validating its efficacy and market potency. Ardelyx is making strategic investments to expand its commercial reach. This includes expanding its field lead and increasing spending on marketing initiatives.

Finally, the dedicated field lead for IBSRELA is growing from 64 to 124. Overall, strategic investments in sales, marketing, and field lead suggest Ardelyx’s focus is on maximizing the commercial potency of IBSRELA. Hence, this may lead to sustained top-line and valuation growth.

