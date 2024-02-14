The Millionaire’s Shortcut: 3 Stocks to Speed Up Your Wealth Journey

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In this fast-paced world, finding a suitable investment can be like deciphering a cryptic puzzle. However, certain stocks emerge as portals of wealth creation between the noise of market volatility and economic uncertainty. They are promising a shortcut to the millionaire’s club. On the list are three titans shaping the tech and world transition into an era of AI, electric mobility and digital connectivity. These stocks to buy stand at the edge of change, offering a golden opportunity to become a millionaire.

Intel (INTC)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) progressive execution of the IDM 2.0 transformation can be observed in its top-line growth. For Q4 2023, revenue hit $15.4 billion with a 9% sequential and 10% year-over-year growth. This steady top-line expansion reflects the effectiveness of Intel’s initiatives in revitalizing its business model.

Additionally, IDM 2.0 transformed Intel’s shift towards a more integrated device manufacturer. The company is expanding its semiconductor manufacturing processes and its foundry business. Based on its focus on process leadership, capacity expansion and product execution, Intel may continue to drive solid growth across its various business segments.

Alongside top-line growth, Intel has delivered a strong performance in the bottom line, breaching expectations with improved profitability. In Q4, the EPS reached 54 cents, beating guidance by 10 cents. Intel’s AI-capable processors, like the Intel Core Ultra, strengthen its lead in the AI market. Lastly, the launch of Intel Core Ultra highlights Intel’s focus on deriving valuation under the prevailing AI demand.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) record production and deliveries provide the core support for its valuations. For instance, in Q4 2023, Tesla attained a record production and delivery of over 1.8 million vehicles, breaking its official guidance. In Q4, the company produced vehicles at an annualized run rate of almost 2 million cars. This is a significant milestone in the electric vehicle industry. Specifically, the Fremont factory produced 560,000 cars. This record makes it the highest-output automotive plant in North America.

Fundamentally, the consistent increase in production and delivery numbers reflects Tesla’s fundamental capability to scale its operations, indicating robust demand for its vehicles. The Model Y became the best-selling vehicle globally. The car surpassed all other vehicle types, delivering over 1.2 million units. This demonstrates Tesla’s strong market position and consumer demand for its electric vehicles. Hence, the exponential growth in Model Y sales reveals Tesla’s capability to capture a considerable share.

Finally, despite record spending on capital projects, Tesla maintained strong free cash flow at $4.4 billion in 2023. The company ended 2023 with over $29 billion in cash. Tesla’s edgy performance includes solid free cash flow and liquidity. Therefore, this provides a solid foundation for growth initiatives and related valuation boosts.

Meta (META)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) top-line growth is vital to its strength and potential for rapid value expansion. Meta reported a total revenue of $40.1 billion in Q4 2023, representing a substantial increase of 25% year-over-year. Notably, the revenue growth was consistent across different regions. Specifically, Europe and the rest of the world have experienced the highest growth rates at 33% and 32%, respectively. North America, the core market, demonstrated a solid revenue increase of 19%.

Additionally, the Family of Apps segment contributed significantly to Meta’s top-line. Ad revenue within the Family of Apps surged to $38.7 billion, a 24% year-over-year boost. Meta’s ad revenue growth was primarily organic, based on increased ad impressions. Also, there was a slight hike in average ad prices. Hence, the growth highlights Meta’s ability to monetize user engagement while balancing ad inventory and pricing strategies.

On the other hand, Meta’s focus on advancing AI technology and hardware pushes it to be a leader in the industry. Meta has the edgy goal of developing world-class AI products and services. Also, the company targets leveraging AI across its platforms to enhance user experiences, engagement, and potential business interactions.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in INTC and META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The Millionaire’s Shortcut: 3 Stocks to Speed Up Your Wealth Journey appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.